The former president is getting a pretty good one

In times of rampant and ceaseless chaos, self-care is essential. Even at the state level. The Los Angeles Times is reporting that the state legislature is planning to name a stretch of the 134 Freeway after Barack Obama. The former president attended Occidental in Eagle Rock, and the portion of the 134 named after him will span the 210 to the 2, which covers his old stomping grounds. If you’re ranking freeways in L.A., you can do a lot worse than the 134.

Will President Trump get a freeway named after him? Probably not. In California you don’t get a wall and a freeway.

