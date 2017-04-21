A certain major airline will no longer be where you expect it to be

LAX has begun a massive project to improve its facilities and efficiency, but because the world’s fourth-largest airport can’t exactly shut down for remodeling it is giving passengers a heads-up now about what to expect during the renovations.

The major changes happen the nights of May 12, 14, and 16, when about a third of the airlines based at LAX are moving, either to new terminals or to new ticket counters within their current terminals. The moves will begin immediately after flight operations end for the day so that the airlines will be able to open for business the next morning in their new locations.

In all, a total of 28 airlines are moving, including one major domestic carrier.

Delta is moving from terminals 5 and 6 to terminals 2 and 3. Delta will spend $1.9 billion modernizing and connecting terminals 2 and 3 to the Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT). During the five-day transition Delta will operate from as many as four terminals.

American will remain at terminals 4 and 5.

Southwest will remain at terminal 1, and Southwest international travelers will check in at terminal 1 and be bussed to terminal B.

United will remain at terminals 7 and 8.

Air Canada and Virgin America are moving to terminal 6.

JetBlue and Spirit are moving to terminal 5.

MAP OF NEW LOCATIONS (PDF)

To limit the impact these changes have on your travel plans, Los Angeles World Airports, which owns and operates LAX, offers the following recommendations:

Before going to the airport, check in online, print your boarding passes, and confirm your terminal and gate numbers with the airline.

Arrive earlier than normal, and be prepared to walk or take a shuttle bus. Your check-in terminal may be different from your departure terminal.

When you arrive, check the flight information display in the terminal to be sure you’re in the right place.

