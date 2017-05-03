With our new transportation system and building boom, Los Angeles feels like a city entering a new era. Many of the newest and most exciting changes have taken place downtown. One of the developments underway in DTLA is Metropolis, a $1 billion set of residential towers, restaurants, parks, pools, and a hotel, located on Francisco Street.

We recently discovered, much to our joy, that you can watch a time-lapse (updated daily) of Metropolis rising. It sometimes feels like new developments pop up overnight, especially when they’re far from where we live or work, but the time-lapse starts in September of 2015, with a completion date of 2019 for some of the buildings.

