So we’re all sad that the Beachwood Drive access to the Hollywood sign is closed because it means we have to take the long way around, and that involves a decent quad workout, which sounds hard. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Mayor Eric Garcetti is considering building a gondola that would transport passengers directly to the summit of Mount Lee, right behind the Hollywood sign. Riders would likely board near Universal Studios and be swooped into the air with a great view over Lake Hollywood—no exercise required. The aerial tram would be both a tourist attraction in itself and a way of reducing traffic in neighborhoods near the sign.

“I think we need to have access to the Hollywood sign, both for residents and people who come here,” Garcetti told Eyewitness News. “We’ve got to figure out a better way that doesn’t just choke all of the streets with a thousand tour buses. People can’t get out of their own driveways.”

Would a gondola actually reduce traffic in neighborhoods near the Hollywood sign? Who’s to say? Would it make us feel more awesome about ourselves as a city? Absolutely.

