An Inside Look at LACMA’s Star-Studded Art + Film Gala Honoring George Lucas and Mark Bradford

Here’s what went down at one of the biggest parties of the year
Filmmaker George Lucas and artist Mark Bradford were the big honorees at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday, an event that has become one of the biggest nights of the year for L.A.’s art world. Artists, celebs, and philanthropists turned out in droves. This year, the event raised $4.4 million, all of which will go into exhibitions, acquisitions, and programs at LACMA.

“Mark has invested in the L.A. community with Art + Practice, bringing museum-quality art exhibitions and youth services to Leimert Park, and George, through his George Lucas Educational Foundation, has positively impacted the course of learning and lifelong achievement of students. We are thrilled to celebrate their achievements and contributions,” said Michael Govan, LACMA CEO and Wallis Annenberg Director, of the night’s stars, during an evening that saw actress Salma Hayek introducing a live performance by Annie Lennox, a special video conversation between Bradford and Anderson Cooper, and a tribute to George Lucas by actress Kerry Washington. As in previous years, the gala is co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow.

With Gucci returning as the sponsor of the night, many attendees chose to sport evening wear from the brand, including the presenters and honorees, as well as Jared Leto, Brad Pitt, Zoe Saldana, Amy Adams, and other stars. For a glimpse at more of this mingling of A-listers from film and fine art, see some snaps from the gala below.

Giorgio Veroni and Lindsey Vonn

Photograph by Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner

Photograph by Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Zoe Saldana

Photograph by Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Red carpet arrivals

Photograph by Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Facing camera: Thomas Houseago, Paul McCarthy, Marco Perego, and Brad Pitt

Photograph by Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Guests in the Primal Palm Garden by Robert Irwin at LACMA

Photograph by Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Armie Hammer, Timothee Chalamet, and Hunter Perot

Photograph by Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Kerry Washington

Photograph by Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Alfonso Cuarón and Guillermo del Toro
Mark Bradford, Berta Ghery, and Frank Gehry

Photograph by: Stefanie Keenan/GettyImages for LACMA

Salma Hayek Pinault and François- Henri Pinault

Photograph by Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Michael Govan, George Lucas, Eva Chow, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Mark Bradford

Photograph by: Stefanie Keenan/GettyImages for LACMA

Hari Nef on the red carpet

Photograph by Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Dakota Johnson

Photograph by Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Guests sipped Laurent-Perrier Champagne

Photograph by Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Tom Ford

Photograph by Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Petra Collins, Hari Nef, and Rowan Blanchard

Photograph by Billy Farrell/BFA.com

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo

Photograph by Billy Farrell/BFA.com

