10,000 Free Tickets and Celebrations Galore for 100 Years of L.A. Phil

When you make it to your 100th birthday, you deserve a pretty great party—and in 2018 L.A. Phil will be going big. Starting with the gifts, which they’re giving to the city in the form of 10,000 free tickets to performances in the 2018/2019 season.

The free-ticket program, known as “100 for the 100th: Be Our Guest,” is aimed at bringing in audiences that have previously had limited access to Disney Concert Hall shows. The tickets will be distributed from October 2018 to June 2019. The L.A. Phil will work with each member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors to work out a distribution plan for each Supervisor’s district. The tickets will be for a variety of different events throughout the season, including orchestra concerts, guest artists, jazz and world music, and holiday shows.

“Our music, our amazing concert hall, our anniversary celebration are for everyone,” Gustavo Dudamel said in an announcement of the program. “I hope that 100 for the 100th: Be Our Guest will be inclusive and welcoming for the people of L.A. and their orchestra.”

The whole season will be one of celebrations, including a free music festival, L.A. Phil 100: Celebrate L.A., on September 30, 2018, including live public performances all along a CicLAvia route stretching from Grand Avenue to the Hollywood Bowl, followed by a large free concert at the Bowl with Gustavo Dudamel conducting, and a collection of surprise guests making appearances.

Also in September, 2018, keep your eyes out for a multimedia visual art installation to be will be projected on the exterior of the Disney Concert Hall and a “California Soul”-themed gala, featuring works of California musicians from Frank Zappa to John Adams.

“Whoever you are, from whichever neighborhood you come, you are a part of our history and our future, and our music belongs to you,” Dudamel said. “That’s what we want to show the people of Los Angeles from the very first day that our centennial begins.”

Another exciting project for the L.A. Phil is Frank Gehry’s transformation of a 17,000-square-foot facility in Inglewood into a permanent home for the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles. The new YOLA Center will be able to offer space to train 500 young musicians from the surrounding neighborhoods each year and figures into a plan that offers kids not just music lessons but college and conservatory counseling, mentorship, and professional development opportunities. Ultimately, the hope is that the brightest stars will see a pathway to joining professional orchestras in L.A. and elsewhere, diversifying the field as they go.

“Everyone recognizes that a lack of diversity on stage is a serious challenge to the future of our music,” John Lofton, the L.A. Phil Resident Fellows Orchestra Chair, “But I don’t know of any other orchestral organization that is taking direct action on this level. It makes me tremendously proud to be a member of the L.A. Phil.”

