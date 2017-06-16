If you are bored this weekend, there is no hope for you. None.

Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, experience L.A.’s version of a traditional Asian night market at K-Town Night Market. The two-evening community festival has a party-like atmosphere with over 100 food and merchandise vendors.

In addition to traditional Korean street food, the available cuisine will includes fusion foods such as sushi tacos and pizza churros, and sweet treats like “Dragon’s Breath,” a nitrogen-infused frozen dessert that makes your breath look like smoke.

Each night, K-Town Night Market’s main stage will feature live performances from hip-hop artists, rappers, singer/songwriters, and rock bands. BewhY, the winner of the fifth season of Show Me the Money, a South Korean rap competition show, will make an appearance on Friday night.

It’s all happening at Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools (701 S. Catalina Street) from 4–11 p.m. on Friday, and 2–11 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $5.

