Just 27 Photos of Bo and Sunny Obama to Scroll Through While Weeping Openly

America’s favorite Portuguese Water Dogs will soon take their final walk in the Rose Garden

1.

Sometimes I wish I was Bo. Then I wouldn’t have to pay attention to what’s on TV.

2.

Bo nose.

3.

June 2013. Bo and a visitor.

4.

Bo, stop trying to make fetch happen.

5.

Besties.

6.

7.

Happy #NationalDogDay!

8.

June 2012. POTUS and Bo.

9.

Happy #LeapDay!

10.

Soon.

11.

Prepping for tomorrow’s State Arrival ceremony for the Prime Minister of Italy.

12.

Let sleeping dogs lie.

13.

Halftime break. #SuperBowl50

14.

15.

16.

December 2011. Headed with Bo to do some Christmas shopping. Really. We went to PetSmart and Best Buy.

17.

18.

December 2010. Bo tags along at a holiday reception.

19.

Bo with tulips, which haven’t opened up today because of chilly weather.

20.

December 2011. With Bo on Air Force One.

21.

Happy Birthday, First Lady @MichelleObama!

22.

Sunny and Bo make an appearance in the West Wing on State of the Union Day #insidesotu -Dan

23.

24.

September 2010. A man and his best friend (Bo).

25.

While visions of milk bones and tennis balls danced in their heads… #WHHolidays

26.

Sunny.

27.

Dog tails this morning. (iPhone)

Kari Mozena is the Special Projects Manager at Los Angeles magazine and LAMag.com. You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram. She wrote Seven Insidery L.A. Spa Treatments For The Next Time You Have A Blessed Afternoon Alone.

