Hidden Figures Screenwriter Will Speak at L.A. March for Science
Scientists, business execs, activists, and politicians round out speaker lineup
The much-anticipated March for Science has added some star power to what’s shaping up as a momentous day. The April 22 downtown march, which is expected to draw a crowd of 50,000, will have a pre-march rally, a performance by the West Los Angeles Children’s Choir, and several speakers. Those who have confirmed include:
- Allison Schroeder, Academy Award-nominated screenwriter of Hidden Figures
- Sean Carroll, theoretical physicist at Caltech
- Martha Dina Argüello, executive director of Physicians for Responsibility-Los Angeles
- Nitin Apte, CEO of Materia, Inc.
- MariaElena Zavala, professor of biology at California State University-Northridge
- Tepring Piquado, neurobiologist at the RAND Corporation
- Farisa Morales, astrophysicist and professor at California State University-Northridge andMoorpark College
- Brad Sherman, U.S. Representative from California’s 30th Congressional District
- Joanne Boadi, junior at the California Academy of Mathematics and Science
- Stephanie Pincetl, professor-in-residence and director of the California Center for SustainableCommunities at UCLA
Marchers will gather at 9 a.m. at Pershing Square Park in downtown Los Angeles, on, appropriately enough, Earth Day.
“The incredible diversity of those supporting this march has been inspirational,” said lead organizer Alex Bradley. “We’re all uniting in our passionate support of science and its integral role in informing policy and benefiting public and environmental health.”
Organizers will host a science expo at Pershing Square Park from 9-4 featuring informational booths, science demonstrations for children, trainings, teach-ins, and other activities.