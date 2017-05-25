So you managed to score tickets for La La Land in Concert (May 26 and 27) at the Hollywood Bowl. Congratulations! That means you’re probably pretty jazzed—pun intended—to watch the film while its Oscar-winning composer, Justin Hurwitz, conducts the score (he’ll be leading the 100-piece LA Phil orchestra). Watching a flick about the City of Stars in the City of Stars would be good enough for us, but this is L.A. and everything we do is over the top, so of course, attendees are encouraged to show up in vintage dress.

Naught but crop tops and Converse in your closet? Drive yourself to Magnolia Park in Burbank—only a stone’s throw away from Warner Bros. Studios, where Mia toiled away at that coffee shop—and you’ll find yourself in a vintage-lover’s heaven. The stretch of Magnolia Boulevard from Hollywood Way to Buena Vista Street is lined with independent boutiques, but here are five that will help you nail the retro charm.

3414 W. Magnolia Blvd.

A post shared by audrey k (@audreykboutique) on May 19, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

The best thing about Audrey K’s bright, feminine styles is their flattering cuts (boutique owner Audrey K. DuBiel designs many of the frocks herself with a woman’s figure in mind). Add some whimsical prints and pockets, and you’ll be ready to dance through the Bowl’s aisles with your roommates.

3100 W. Magnolia Blvd.

A post shared by Playclothes Vintage (@playclothesvintage) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

Peruse racks of pristine garments, each sorted by decade (frocks go as far back as the 1930s). If some of the pieces look like they’d fit right in on the La La Land set, it’s because they did: Playclothes is where costume designer Mary Zophres picked up the pink skirt Emma Stone wore on Mia and Sebastian’s date-night stroll across the Colorado Street Bridge. They also carry some very Gosling-esque tweed sport coats.

3606 W. Magnolia Blvd.

A post shared by Pinup Girl Boutique (@pinupgirlboutique) on May 9, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

Pinup Girl is the gold standard for any retro lover; take one trip to their cavernous jewel-box of a store and you’ll see why. Glammed-up salesgirls deck you out from head to toe—we saw even saw some shoes reminiscent of the black and white pair Mia wears during her dance duet in Griffith Park. If your tickets to the Bowl are for Saturday, then consider your Friday night planned: on May 26, Pinup Girl is hosting a pajama party, complete with a beehive hair tutorial and a screening of Hairspray. Best weekend ever.

3208 W. Magnolia Blvd

A post shared by Slone Vintage (@slonevintage) on Apr 26, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

This exquisitely curated vintage store veers toward moderately priced wearable pieces. Men on the hunt for Sebastian-esque skinny ties can pick one up here for just $12, and we tried on a $49 floral stunner with tags from a long-gone (but still beloved) Los Angeles institution: Bullock’s on Wilshire.

3505 W. Magnolia Blvd.

A post shared by Bésame Cosmetics (@besamecosmetics) on May 21, 2017 at 8:44am PDT



If you’ve found the perfect outfit but feel uncertain you’ll be able to re-create Mia’s smoky cat-eye, pop into Besame Cosmetics. The Old Hollywood-inspired brand responsible for Christina Hendricks’ eye-catching lipstick on Mad Men offers makeovers on-site. (Call ahead for an appointment, from $45-$50.)

Bonus: Retro Dairy Mart



4420 W. Magnolia Blvd.

A post shared by Retro Dairy Mart (@retrodairymart) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

When you’ve finished your shopping, you can pick up snacks for your Hollywood Bowl picnic basket at the Retro Dairy Mart—the same spot where Sebastian stopped for breakfast in the movie.