Here’s the Bad News: Ungodly Night Closures Are Coming to the 405 Near LAX

When Metro’s Crenshaw Line is complete in 2019 it will connect the Exposition Line to the Green Line. A new bridge will carry the train over the 405, Hyde Park Avenue, and La Cienega Blvd, increasing access to LAX with public transportation (finally). In the immediate future, though, travel in the area will be a bit more complicated. For three weeks starting July 31, as workers remove the wood framing used to build the bridge, late-night drivers on the 405 will face lane closures. All of the work is scheduled for weeknights, and the 405 will be open as usual on the weekends.

July 31 – August 5

All northbound lanes on the 405 between the La Cienega/Manchester Blvd off-ramp, the Century Blvd off-ramp, and the La Tijera Blvd on-ramp will be affected. Lane closures will start at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Fridays. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. on weekdays and by 7 a.m. on Saturday.

August 7 – 12

The 405’s northbound and southbound HOV lanes and two left lanes between the La Cienega/Manchester Blvd off-ramp, the Century Blvd off-ramp, and the La Tijera Blvd on-ramp will be affected. Work will begin at 10 p.m., and all lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning.

August 14 – 19

All southbound lanes on the 405 from the Florence Ave/Manchester Blvd off-ramp to south of Manchester Blvd will be affected. Lane closures will start at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Fridays. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. on weekdays and by 7 a.m. on Saturday.

According to a statement from Metro, the closure dates are tentative and subject to change based on construction progress and weather conditions. More details are available on the Metro website.

