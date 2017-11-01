Start loosening your jaw muscles and picking out your most photogenic outfits, because another immersive environment full of fun installations is set to open in L.A. And, unlike the Museum of Ice Cream or 29 Rooms, this one is home-grown (thus, no risk of “been there, done that” scoffs from jaded New Yorkers when they see these snaps on your feed).

Happy Place, as the project is known, is the creation of Jared Paul, who, when he’s not designing modern funhouses, happens to have a sideline managing artists like New Kids on the Block and Il Divo, and even created the touring production of Dancing with the Stars. He promises all that flair for showmanship he’s picked up on the road will come through at Happy Place.

But to Paul, this is about more than creating a cool spectacle. He’s genuinely hoping to share some joy in these crazy, sometimes dark times. “We set out on a journey to create a special place filled with smiles and laughter for all,” he says.

He had his own kids in mind while working on the 20,000-square-foot, family-friendly installation. The experience contains 13 rooms, each with themes that might inspire child-like glee in anybody. In one room, you blow out candles on a massive birthday cake. In another, there are sculptures made from a million pieces of candy. You can even hop off of a rainbow into a pit filled with 25,000 smiley faces. The show-stopper, though, is what purports to be the largest confetti dome ever constructed, so you can enter and have 500,000 bits of confetti swirl joyfully around you.

After your tour though installation, make your way out to the Happy Place Backyard, a lounge area set up with popsicle and lemonade stands (proceeds are donated to charity), lawn games, a pop-up shop in a converted retro RV, and even a food truck serving a menu of Instagram-bait snacks like rainbow grilled cheese.

Happy Place runs November 20, 2017 to January 7, 2018 at 1242 Palmetto Street in the Arts District. Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 6, 2017 on the website.

