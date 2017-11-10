The Grove’s Big Tree Lighting Marks Start of the Holiday Season in L.A.

The event will be hosted by Derek Hough and features celebrity performances

Holiday season at The Grove officially starts on Sunday, November 12, with A California Christmas at The Grove, an event that features performances by special guests including holiday supergroup Band of Merrymakers, Jordan Fisher, Jordin Sparks, In Real Life, and Ruben Studdard, as well as the lighting of the shopping center’s 100-foot Christmas tree. The hour-long show is hosted by Derek Hough of Dancing with the Stars, and several professional dancers from the show will join him on stage. The evening features traditional Christmas music guided by musical director Adam Blackstone and The BBE All Star Band. The celebration will culminate with a fireworks finale.

The main show starts at 7:30 p.m., and there’s also a 7 p.m. pre-show with live performances by The Painted Turtle Campers and Steve Tyrell. Painted Turtle, which provides camp experiences for kids with life-threatening diseases, is the event’s charity partner.

In addition to the festive performances, the evening will mark Santa’s arrival at The Grove, and another holiday tradition—the season’s first snowfall. Throughout the month of December shoppers are sprinkled with fake snow for about five minutes twice a night. The magical effect is created with flakes of biodegradable, water-based foam.

The Grove is located at 189 The Grove Drive, on the north side of Third Street, east of Fairfax. The annual Christmas tree lighting is free to attend. On Sunday, security screenings will be conducted at all entry points.

