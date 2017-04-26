Glorious New Renderings Show How the Olympics Could Transform L.A.

And we wouldn’t even have to build a single new venue

If the Olympics come to L.A. in 2024, surprisingly little about the city would actually have to change. With arenas already scattered throughout our sprawling metropolis and two shiny new stadiums in the works (thanks, The Rams), no new permanent venues would have to be built. That’s a huge money-saver for the city, but it also means the games would be more accessible; events would be spread throughout the county and easy to get to via public transit. Most of the games would be divided between four unique Sports Parks walled off by a secure perimeter, each an island of festivities complete with dining and shopping.

Just because no permanent construction would be required to host the games doesn’t mean the city won’t be visually transformed—stadiums would get revamped and decked out in bright colors and Olympic iconography. These brand new renderings reveal what the city could look like if L.A.’s bid is the winner (Paris, back off).

Downtown Sports Park

Soccer prelims would be played here at the soon-to-be built European-style Los Angeles Football Club stadium, with further games at the Rose Bowl.

Rendering courtesy LA 2024

Swimming and diving—which we can all agree are the second best parts of the Summer Olympics after gymnastics—would take place at USC‘s Dedeax Field.

Rendering courtesy LA 2024

Basketball would be at the Staples Center, obviously.

Rendering courtesy LA 2024

And then taekwondo, boxing, goalball, fencing, and boccia would all happen at the Convention Center.

Rendering courtesy LA 2024

The marathon would finish at Grand Park.

Rendering courtesy LA 2024

Valley Sports Park

Many of the more outdoorsy type sports—shooting, equestrian competitions, canoe slalom—would take place up in the Sepulveda Basin.

Rendering courtesy LA 2024

South Bay Sports Park

The modern pentathlon, as well as rugby, tennis, hockey, and paralympic football would take place at StubHub Center, with track cycling in the indoor velodrome (fact: it’s the nation’s largest).

Rendering courtesy LA 2024

Rendering courtesy LA 2024

Long Beach Sports Park

Stuff like handball would go down at the Long Beach Arena, with swimming and sailing by the pier.

Rendering courtesy LA 2024

Rendering courtesy LA 2024

Standalone Venues

The new Rams stadium in Inglewood would host the Opening Ceremony and archery.

Rendering courtesy LA 2024

Rendering courtesy LA 2024

Honda Center, the home of the Anaheim Ducks, would become the temporary home of indoor volleyball—beach volleyball, of course, would be by the Santa Monica Pier.

Rendering courtesy LA 2024

In Pacific Palisades, the Riviera Country Club would host golf and tennis.

Rendering courtesy LA 2024

Judo, wrestling, and sitting volleyball would take place at UCLA, and the school’s campus would also serve as the Olympic and Paralympic Village.

Rendering courtesy LA 2024

The mountain biking course would be in San Dimas at Frank G. Bonelli Park.

Rendering courtesy LA 2024

Rowing would be at Lake Perris, out by Riverside.

Rendering courtesy LA 2024

Finally, gymnastics, the greatest of all Olympic sports, would go down at the Forum in Inglewood.

Rendering courtesy LA 2024

Thomas Harlander is a staff writer at Los Angeles magazine. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram. He recently wrote: This Mesmerizing Drone Video Captures L.A. Over the Course of 24 Hours