Fridays already have a lot going for them, but they’re even more fun through the summer thanks to Barnsdall Art Park (4800 Hollywood Blvd.), which just kicked off its ninth season of Friday Night Wine Tastings. Through September you can sample artisanal wines selected by Silverlake Wine while you watch the sunset. The Friday evening wine-tasting series is a fundraiser for the Barnsdall Art Park Foundation and supports the park’s art programs, exhibitions, and renovations.

A post shared by Barnsdall Art Park (@barnsdallpark) on Jun 10, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Bring a blanket and pack a picnic to eat on the grass, or support a local food vendor. This summer, the park will host micro pop-ups by Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream and The Cheese Store of Silverlake, as well as rotating food trucks. The events also include music by DJs Marion Hodges and Ed Mattiuzzi.

The Friday Night Wine Tastings are held on the West Lawn from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm and often sell out. These evenings are adults only—dogs and people under 21 are not permitted. Tickets are $35 for the tasting alone, or $50 for the tasting and a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House. (Tours of the UNESCO-nominated home are available at 5:45, 6:15, 6:45, and 7 p.m.) Parking at Barnsdall can be challenging, but offsite parking is available at Kaiser Permanente (1549 Edgemont), which is about a five minute walk away.

