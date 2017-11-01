It’s November and, as we prepare for Thanksgiving (vegan or otherwise), we’re also thinking of how grateful we are to live in Los Angeles and get to enjoy tons of great art and culture. But we’re also thinking about saving our spare change for the upcoming binge of commerce that is the holiday shopping season. Combine both impulses by gathering visiting relatives or slipping out on your own for a free museum day at any of the city’s best institutions, from the Natural History Museum to MOCA. For a full rundown of all the free museum days in November, check out this comprehensive list from We Like LA.

RELATED: The 12 Best Things to Do in L.A. in October