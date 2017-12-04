All of L.A.’s Free Museum Days in December

We feel positively festive about having so much culture at our fingertips

Somehow December is upon us, and amid the frantic shopping sprees, holiday parties, and eggnog hangovers, you at least owe it to yourself to remember that the season isn’t all about commerce (and, in any case, museum gift shops can be an excellent place for finding the perfect thing for that person on your list whom you can never seem to please). So check out what’s new at the The Huntington, or what’s old at the Museum of Natural History, and feel good about closing out the year on a culturally relevant note. For a full rundown of all the free museum days in December, check out this comprehensive list from We Like LA.

