If you celebrated Independence Day in the Los Angeles area, chances are you saw a few fireworks—or more than a few. Official fireworks shows took place over the city, and illegal pyrotechnics lit up the sky everywhere in between. With so many colorful explosions happening simultaneously, it’s impossible to see them all live, but Instagram and YouTube make it easy to catch up on your own time, at the volume level of your choice.
4th of July Block Party at Grand Park and The Music Center
Hollywood Bowl Fireworks Spectacular
Culver City
Americafest at the Rose Bowl (via drone)
Dodger Stadium
Exposition Park
Marina Del Rey
Echo Park
Pacific Palisades
The Queen Mary
The View from Silver Lake
Cool Time-Lapse
Disneyland’s Celebrate America
RELATED: This Bird’s Eye View of Fireworks in Los Angeles is Madness
Facebook Comments