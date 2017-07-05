With apologies to your dog

If you celebrated Independence Day in the Los Angeles area, chances are you saw a few fireworks—or more than a few. Official fireworks shows took place over the city, and illegal pyrotechnics lit up the sky everywhere in between. With so many colorful explosions happening simultaneously, it’s impossible to see them all live, but Instagram and YouTube make it easy to catch up on your own time, at the volume level of your choice.

4th of July Block Party at Grand Park and The Music Center

A post shared by Dana Ross (@danarossphoto) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

Hollywood Bowl Fireworks Spectacular

A post shared by rokinla (@rokinla) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

Culver City

A post shared by Teresa Bernadette (@artistsadventures) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:20pm PDT

Americafest at the Rose Bowl (via drone)

A post shared by Buzzy Peeper (@buzzypeeper) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

Dodger Stadium

A post shared by 비글리진 (@popy_jang) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:06am PDT

Exposition Park

A post shared by “JAY45BEATS” (THE FIRST BLOCK) (@j45_beats) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

Marina Del Rey

A post shared by Tracey Redman (@traceyredman) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:46pm PDT

Echo Park

A post shared by Alfonso (@fonzienavarro) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

Pacific Palisades

A post shared by Alice Angelica (@aliceinveganland) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

The Queen Mary



The View from Silver Lake



Cool Time-Lapse

A post shared by Kevin Greene (@thekevingreene) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Disneyland’s Celebrate America



