A Soul-Stirring Roundup of Fireworks from the Fourth of July

With apologies to your dog
If you celebrated Independence Day in the Los Angeles area, chances are you saw a few fireworks—or more than a few. Official fireworks shows took place over the city, and illegal pyrotechnics lit up the sky everywhere in between. With so many colorful explosions happening simultaneously, it’s impossible to see them all live, but Instagram and YouTube make it easy to catch up on your own time, at the volume level of your choice.

4th of July Block Party at Grand Park and The Music Center

A post shared by Dana Ross (@danarossphoto) on

Hollywood Bowl Fireworks Spectacular

A post shared by rokinla (@rokinla) on

 

Culver City 

Americafest at the Rose Bowl (via drone)

A post shared by Buzzy Peeper (@buzzypeeper) on

Dodger Stadium

A post shared by 비글리진 (@popy_jang) on

Exposition Park 

Marina Del Rey 

A post shared by Tracey Redman (@traceyredman) on

Echo Park

A post shared by Alfonso (@fonzienavarro) on

Pacific Palisades

The Queen Mary

The View from Silver Lake

Cool Time-Lapse

A post shared by Kevin Greene (@thekevingreene) on

Disneyland’s Celebrate America

