The Hospital Club, a members-only social club in London’s Covent Garden neighborhood, is opening a second location in the former Redbury Hotel in Hollywood. The original club, cofounded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Paul Allen and musician Dave Stewart, was named for its location in a former hospital. The Hollywood spin-off, first announced in January, will be called h.Club LA.

The five-story club will open in Summer 2018 as a place for entrepreneurs, creatives, and innovators to connect and collaborate. At this communal workspace, the amenities are a bit more glamorous than the free wifi and coffee offered at most co-working spaces. Members and guests will have access to h.Club LA’s gym and wellness facilities, outdoor pool, recording studio, screening room, and live performance space. On the roof you’ll find a restaurant with views of Hollywood, and a desert garden inspired by the gardens of English filmmaker and gay rights activist Derek Jarman. In addition to lounges and bars, the club features a tea room, pictured below:

Courtesy of h.Club LA

The tea room, designed by Russell Sage, takes inspiration from traditional English tea rooms as well as the aesthetic of the Japanese tea ceremony.

Although h.Club LA has not yet announced its pricing, potential members can register their interest on the h.Club LA website. A portion of each member’s joining fee is directed to the club’s philanthropic activities in support of arts access and education.

