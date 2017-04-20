When we broke the news back in February that the Museum of Ice Cream, New York’s totally bonkers ode to all that is frozen and good, would be opening its doors in L.A. this spring, we thought: “Hey now, this sounds like it might be cool.” (No pun intended.) ((JUST KIDDING OF COURSE PUN INTENDED.))
Well. Let’s just say “cool” is the understatement of the century. This exhibition, from Manhattanites Maryellis Bunn and Manish Vora, is Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory for the Instagram and Snapchat set. The Arts District building is awash in what has come to be known as “millennial pink,” and inside, bright colors, neon signs, and Boomerang-friendly accoutrements (a mini-trampoline! Swings! A pool full of rainbow sprinkles!) seem to have been conceived for their photographic appeal. There are treats to be had as well. The museum will be offering a “scoop of the week” from local creameries including McConnell’s, Salt & Straw, Coolhaus, and CREAM, plus a special tasting with purveyors of mochi ice cream, My/Mo; expect a few surprises along the way, like mini cones piled high with black cookie dough and a cotton candy claw machine (no quarters necessary).
Get a load of what you’re in for come April 22—and be sure to get your tickets ASAP, because they’re going fast.
1. The Entrance
2. The Ice Cream Flavor Walk of Fame
3. The Hollywood Ice Cream Sign
4. Ven(ice cream) Backdrop
5. Talk to a Mystery Celeb on the Phone
6. The Gummy Room by Percy Street
7. Gummy Bear Samples
8. Popsicle Jungle by BakersSon
9. Chocolate Mint Growing Room
1o. Room Full of Bananas
11. Scratch and Sniff Wall Paper
12. I Scream for Breakfast Room
13. Ice Cream Breakfast Sandwich
14. Into the Pool of Rainbow Sprinkles
15. Pool of Rainbow Sprinkles
16. Chaos and Corruption on Something Innocent by Abel Benton
17. Unicorn Snot Available at the Gift Shop
18. Sprinkles Available at the Gift Shop
19. Seating Area
20. Ping Pong
21. Outdoor Area
Photographs by Steffi Victorioso
