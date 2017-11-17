The First Hotel Marijuana Dispensary in the U.S. Is Coming to L.A.

The Standard, Hollywood and Lord Jones, which bills itself as making the “world’s finest cannabis-infused products,” are going into business together. The companies announced today in a joint statement (haaaaaa) that they will be opening the United States’ first hotel-based weed dispensary in early 2018, although they acknowledge the launch is “subject to approval from regulatory authorities in California.”

“The Standard is proud to be at the forefront of this cultural shift, becoming the first hospitality company to enhance our guests’ experience in this manner,” Amar Lalvani, CEO and managing partner of Standard International, said. “Cannabis is gaining enhanced relevancy as a key component of wellness, awareness and discovery. The Lord Jones dispensary will provide the finest cannabis products available seamlessly integrated into the Standard experience.”

Lord Jones sells confections made with cannabis extract as well as cannabis-infused body lotions. The new dispensary will be located on the Sunset Strip hotel’s ground floor to provide easy shopping access for both hotel guests and Los Angeles locals. The two companies also plan to partner on a line of co-branded THC and hemp-derived CBD products, which they hope to eventually make available to guests at all Standard hotels.

UPDATE: In August, the Hickville Pines Bud & Breakfast in Riverside announced it will be adding a dispensary on site. Whether the Standard or Hicksville Pines dispensary opens first is subject to local approval.

RELATED: Here’s What It Will Be Like to Eat at L.A.’s First Cannabis Cafe