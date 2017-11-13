Here we are, folks. The holiday season. Or, at least, the season when literally every conversation starts with, “Can you believe it’s already almost the holiday season?” Either way, it is time for lights.

In a climate where we don’t have too many opportunities to feel wintery, we’ll take our festivity where we can get it, and these tree-lighting ceremonies fit the bill. Tug on your knit beanie, grab a cup of nog, and enjoy some old fashioned holiday cheer.

This time of year Disneyland gets decked out, and the Christmas Fantasy Parade, where characters perform with Santa, returns for the season. And, because it’s Disneyland, while the date below is the first lighting ceremony of the season, they actually stage a lighting of the 50-footer on Buena Vista Street in California Adventure every evening until December 30.

November 10, 2017 at 4:55 p.m.

The Glendale shopping center promises a program of Christmas magic hosted by Emmy-winner Derek Hough. (Note: Plan to arrive a bit ahead of time due to heightened security protocols at this year’s event.)

November 16, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Robin Thicke (yes, of “Blurred Lines”) will perform at this Beverly Hills fête that also features model Vanessa Lachey and culminates with a sparkling fireworks finale. Rodeo Drive will be decorated with lights and a series of chandeliers custom-made by Baccarat, and a new installation of lighted sculptures by HYBYCOZO will be unveiled at Beverly Canon Gardens. For the celebration, there will be food trucks, photo installations, and more.

November 16, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Santa lights up the tree at this kid-centric celebration—along with some help from audience members who text a special code from their phones. For entertainment, take in the sounds of classic carolers and a performance by the Lythgoe Family Panto.

November 17, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

The star of this holiday season kick-off is singer Rachel Platten, the voice behind the mega-hit “Fight Song,” which you might have heard used as an unofficial anthem of Hilary Clinton’s presidential campaign. She’ll perform, trees will be lit, and a fireworks finale closes the show.

November 17, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Five million lights. Not one million, not three million. Five. Is that how many lights are going into this year’s “Festival of Lights” at the historic inn. USA Today named the extravagant decorations “America’s best public lights display.” At this ceremony, all those lights switch on simultaneously, followed by a fireworks show.

November 24, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.

City officials join Santa Claus on the Third Street Promedade to kick off the holiday season with carolers, arts-and-crafts for kids, photos with Santa, and and the lighting of the official tree.

November 30, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

This elegant South Bay resort has a whole season of holiday programming each year, and the tree lighting is among the most-loved traditions. There will be live music, family activities, and a gift drive for Toys for Tots. If you’re having fun, stick around for a special dinner at the on-site Catalina Kitchen.

December 3, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

Claiming to be the oldest Christmas lighting spectacle in the United States, this year marks the 97th anniversary of this holiday tradition in Altadena. The afternoon starts at 2 p.m. with a winter crafts fair, and then continues until the sun sets and the lights can switch on.

December 9, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

