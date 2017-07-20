Remember when we thought we needed a streetcar to spur development downtown? Yeah, that was a long, long time ago. This week we learned another new high-rise is coming to Downtown Los Angeles, according to documents filed with the department of city planning. The Figueroa Centre, a mixed-use development, will include over 94,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 22,000 square feet of event space, 220 hotel rooms, 200 condominium units, and 617 parking spaces.

At 66 stories, the tower would become the third-tallest building in Los Angeles, after the Wilshire Grand and the U.S. Bank Tower. The property, located at 913 South Figueroa Street, just north of L.A. LIVE in South Park, is currently a parking lot. When the building is finished, a glass atrium on Figueroa will provide elevator access to retail space as well as the hotel’s ballroom and meeting rooms. According to the initial study, construction is expected to begin in 2020 and be completed in 2023.

The global architectural firm CallisonRTKL designed Figueroa Centre to be “a world-class, urban development that reflects the pulse of Los Angeles’ emerging downtown,” according to a case study on the company’s website. The firm describes the proposed building as an “artfully stacked vertical environment,” and you can see the artful stacking for yourself in the conceptual rendering below.

Courtesy of the Department of City Planning

H/T Curbed