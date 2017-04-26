We’re all about to go over the rainbow

If you thought Cinespia’s May lineup sounded good, you’re not even ready for how wrecked you’ll be by the June lineup. The month’s crown jewel is the June 10 screening of The Wizard of Oz; that same day, Hollywood Forever Cemetery will be unveiling Judy Garland’s resting place, because apparently their goal is to make us all ugly cry openly. But, as usual, the whole roster is pretty stellar. Buy tickets stat, then stock the car with blankets, snacks, and definitely some tissues. Here’s what’s on tap:

Wayne’s World



Saturday, June 3



Party time. Excellent.

The Wizard of Oz

Saturday, June 10



There’s no place like home.

The Usual Suspects

Saturday, June 17



The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.

Selena

Saturday, June 24

This bumper was pulled off by the bus of Selenas.