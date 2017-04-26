If you thought Cinespia’s May lineup sounded good, you’re not even ready for how wrecked you’ll be by the June lineup. The month’s crown jewel is the June 10 screening of The Wizard of Oz; that same day, Hollywood Forever Cemetery will be unveiling Judy Garland’s resting place, because apparently their goal is to make us all ugly cry openly. But, as usual, the whole roster is pretty stellar. Buy tickets stat, then stock the car with blankets, snacks, and definitely some tissues. Here’s what’s on tap:
Wayne’s World
Saturday, June 3
Party time. Excellent.
The Wizard of Oz
Saturday, June 10
There’s no place like home.
The Usual Suspects
Saturday, June 17
The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.
Selena
Saturday, June 24
This bumper was pulled off by the bus of Selenas.
