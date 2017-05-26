Maybe you would like to spend your three-day weekend eating Southern-style barbecue, listening to zydeco, and dancing in a parade. You could buy a last-minute plane ticket to New Orleans—or you could drive out to Simi Valley and spend Saturday and Sunday at the annual Simi Valley Cajun & Blues Music Festival.

The festival, held in Rancho Santa Susana Community Park, is organized by the Rotary Club of Simi Sunrise, and 100 percent of the profits go to charities that benefit the community. Beginning at noon both days, live music stages will feature performances by the Yardbirds, the Robby Krieger Band, Mitch Ryder, Lazy Lester and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Big Chief monk Boudreaux and the Golden Eagles, the 44’s, Kelly’s Lot, Alex Nester, Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers, Crawdaddio, and many others. Between bands on the Cajun/zydeco stage, AJ Gibbs will offer the crowd free dance lessons.

Courtesy of the Simi Valley Cajun & Blues Music Festival

Each day, festival attendees are invited to join marching bands, stilt walkers, and costumed characters for a Mardi Gras-style parade through the park. You’ll also find food vendors serving up authentic Cajun-creole foods like jambalaya and crawfish. Single day tickets are $25 ($30 at the gate) for adults 13 and over. A two-day pass, available only in advance, is $45. Children 12 and under are free.

