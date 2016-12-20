These Drone Videos of L.A. Homes Are Ridiculously Gorgeous
Join us in gawking at these incredible mansions in Malibu, Beverly Hills, and Bel Air
Drones are taking over. They may not be dropping groceries on our doormats (yet), but they’re being used by all types of filmmakers to capture rare perspectives of the world (and show off how insanely beautiful our city is). Drones also have proved to be the ideal method for shooting exquisite footage of real estate listings. With swooping shots of mid-century modern wonders and French Renaissance-inspired mansions in the hills, drone video has emerged as the most beautiful way to display a home for sale. I mean, just look at these…
Malibu
by Daniel Gárate
Beverly Hills
by Hilton & Hyland
Beverly Hills
by Hilton & Hyland
Stradella, Bel Air
by Hilton & Hyland
Hollywood Hills
by Drone 55
Holmby Hills
by Mercer Vine
