One of the biggest names in mid-century furniture is opening the studio doors

Anyone drawn to the smooth shapes and simple lines of mid-century furniture will find themselves pulled toward Vernon on Sunday, October 29, 2017. The Modernica furniture factory (2901 Saco St.) is hosting its biannual outdoor marketplace, Downtown Modernism. About 80 furniture, lighting, and home goods dealers will be there selling vintage-modern designs, and Modernica will offer discontinued and open-box ceramics at a discount.

Photograph courtesy of Downtown Modernism

Feast your eyes on the twentieth-century treasures, or feast on actual food from the on-site vendors. While you’re there, watch Modernica technicians demonstrate the pressing machines they use to make fiberglass shell chairs, stock up on plants from Mickey Hargitay Plants, or pick up a copy of Charles Phoenix’s new book, Addicted to Americana. The historian and humorist will be there, signing copies.

Downtown Modernism runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $8 (cash), and free for children 12 and under. This event is pet-friendly, and parking is free.

Photograph courtesy of Downtown Modernism

