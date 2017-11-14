Sunday, November 19, 2017, is the 40th Pasadena Doo Dah Parade, and this year’s procession will feature many returning performers, bands, and art cars, as well as plenty of newcomers. Drag queen Imani Phoenix (aka Armond Anderson-Bell) was crowned 2017 Doo Dah Parade Queen and will march with Pasadena Pride, the San Gabriel Valley’s LGBTQ center. This year, the organizers also named a King of Doo Dah—Eric Waterhouse, who is known for driving around Pasadena while playing the recorder.

They’ll be joined in the parade by more than eighty entries, including Pasadena Chair Force, L.A. Derby Dolls, Radioactive Chickenheads, Rock ‘n’ Roll Preservation Society, all-female Black Sabbath tribute band Black Sabbitch, San Fernando Valley 99s, Stilt Circus, Chopaderos Bicycle Club, Flying Baby Homerun Border Crossing, The Whistling Diva, The World’s Tallest Girl Scout, Coyote Jeff and his flying saucer, Count Smokula, Uncle Fester, Off Kilter Kilts, DubRobot, and many more.

If you’ve never witnessed the Pasadena Doo Dah Parade, you’re in for a memorable experience. Parade organizer Patricia Hurley says, “Expect to see zaniness, one-of-a-kind costumes and floats, and people falling over in laughter.”

The parade takes place along Colorado Boulevard in East Pasadena and begins at 11 a.m. It is free to attend, and $10 per person to march. The official after-party is at American Legion Post 280 (179 N. Vinedo Ave.) and will feature performances by the band New Astroturf and Doo Dah Queen Imani Phoenix. There is a $3 cover.