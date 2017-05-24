Chances are you haven’t paid too much attention to Crossroads of the World, even though it’s a 60-foot tower topped with a globe and you just don’t see one of those every day. (A replica of the tower at Disney’s MGM Studios theme park in Florida gets much more attention on social media.) Located on Sunset near Las Palmas, Crossroads opened in 1936, and it originally served as an outdoor shopping center. Over time, the stores closed, and the area is currently home to office suites.

A new project, helmed by Harridge Development Group, intends to revitalize and expand the complex, returning it to its former glory—and then some. The mixed-use development, to be known as Crossroads Hollywood, will “meld residential buildings and creative office space with restaurants, retail storefronts and a hotel, all accessible via a vibrant promenade.” These are the latest renderings.

Photos courtesy of Crossroads Hollywood

The project is moving forward, and its Draft Environmental Impact Report was released recently. According to urbanize.la, construction of Crossroads Hollywood is expected to take 48 months and could be completed as early as 2022. So far, no official schedule has been announced.

The L.A. Business Journal reports that the project will have 1.43 million square feet of space, making it even larger than the nearby Hollywood & Highland complex. Crossroad’s nine buildings will include three skyscrapers. What we know as Hollywood is about to slowly change right before our eyes.