The Locations of L.A.’s 100 Most Memorable Crimes by Neighborhood

These are crimes both solved and unsolved, killers and victims both famous and unknown. They span more than a century and run the gamut from bank shootouts to insurance scams, gangsters on the lam to murderers so sadistic judges are devoid of words to describe their actions. Unlawful acts occur in and around Los Angeles every day, too numerous to recount, but what follows are those that have most seared into our memories, and where they happened.

Alhambra

Lana Clarkson

Music producing legend Phil Spector was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of actress Lana Clarkson, with his trials revealing a long pattern of troubling behavior that reached a deadly end in the foyer of Spector’s Alhambra castle.

Year: 2003

Location: 1700 Grand View Drive

Bakersfield

The Onion Field Murder

Two thugs kidnapped the police officers who pulled them over in Hollywood and drove to an onion field in Bakersfield, where they killed one officer while the other escaped. As a result of the crime, the LAPD formally changed its procedures of what to do (and not to do) when approaching a vehicle.

Year: 1963

Location: Field off Route 99

Baldwin Hills

Three Little Inglewood Girls

WPA crossing guard Albert Dyer lured three little girls (ages 7, 8, 9) from Inglewood to his Baldwin Hills home, where he raped and strangled them and left their bodies in a ravine. Their murders shocked and devastated 1930s Los Angeles.

Year: 1937

Location: Baldwin Hills

Benedict Canyon

The Gangster’s Daughter

Susan Berman was born into the mob, and she wrote about the mafia. But the most dangerous man in her life may have been a former classmate of hers with no mob ties: Robert Durst. He is currently awaiting trial for her murder.

Year: 2000

Location: 1527 Benedict Canyon Road

Beverly Grove

Rebecca Schaeffer

The 21-year-old star of the TV show My Sister Sam was shot on her doorstep by an obsessed fan. Rebecca Schaeffer’s death at the hands of stalker Robert John Bardo led to tougher anti-stalking laws. Before Schaeffer, Bardo had tried to meet with singer Debbie Gibson, and he once visited the spot in New York City where John Lennon was killed by Mark David Chapman.

Year: 1989

Location: 120 North Sweetzer

Beverly Hills

The Ned Doheny Greystone Mansion Murder

In the words of Curbed writer Tess Barker, “Greystone Mansion was paid for with oil. Its value endures because of a murder.” That would be the murder of oil baron Ned Doheny (yes, he’s the same the Doheny they named the street after) inside his residence, at the time the most expensive home in L.A.

Year: 1929

Location: 905 Loma Vista Drive

The Extortion of Clara Bow

When Hollywood’s first sex symbol, Clara Bow, refused to be extorted by her former secretary Daisy DeVoe, the secretary used the subsequent trial to humiliate her old boss. Shattered by the trial, Bow retired from the film business to a Nevada ranch.

Year: 1930

Location: 512 North Bedford Drive

The Murder of Bugsy Siegel

He was the most infamous celebrity gangster in Los Angeles, and he was shot and killed through the window of his Beverly Hills home. The killer was never found—though one family claims they now know who did it.

Year: 1947

Location: 810 North Linden Drive

Johnny Stompanato’s Untimely End

Bombshell actress Lana Turner’s 14-year-old daughter, Cheryl Crane, came to her mother’s defense by stabbing Turner’s mobbed-up boyfriend to death at home. A jury called it a justifiable homicide. The Los Angeles Times took Turner to task for putting her daughter in such a dire position. “Cheryl isn’t the juvenile delinquent,” the Times said. “Lana is.”

Year: 1958

Location: 730 North Bedford Drive

The Manson Murders

It’s been said that the brutal cult murders (which included actress Sharon Tate, who was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with Roman Polanski’s son) marked the end of the 1960s. The Manson murder spree is still terrifying to contemplate today.

Year: 1969

Locations: 10066 Cielo Drive (Tate), and Los Feliz (LaBianca home 3311 Waverly Drive)

Man Overboard

After attorney Rex DeGeorge was rescued from his sinking $3.7 million yacht, he was charged, and ultimately found guilty of, insurance fraud. In fact, while DeGeorge’s charges relate to the one yacht, it was the fourth heavily insured yacht he’d lost and part of a string of insurance claims involving stolen art, car wrecks, lost luggage, and brain seizures, earning him a place in the Hall of Shame by the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud.

Years: 1970-99

Location: Kept an office in Beverly Hills

Samantha Jane Gailey

Following a photo shoot for a French magazine at Jack Nicholson’s home on Mulholland Drive, director Roman Polanski was charged and convicted of drugging and raping 13-year-old Samantha Jane Gailey. (Nicholson was not home at the time.) Polanski fled to Europe before sentencing and still lives in countries that won’t extradite him to the U.S.

Year: 1977

Location: 12850 Mulholland Drive

The Billionaire Boys Club

It was a Ponzi scheme masquerading as a social club, highlighting all of the excesses of the 1980s, and its publicity may have inspired the Menendez Brothers to kill their parents. When the “BBC” money got tight, people started dying.

Years: 1983-84

Location: Beverly Hills

The Menendez Brothers

Were Beverly Hills rich kids Lyle (age 22) and Erik Menendez (age 19) abused sons who fought back against their parents? Or something more sinister? The brothers were convicted of murdering their parents and became a national sensation.

Year: 1989

Location: 722 North Elm Drive

Fall of the House of Brando

A fatal turn for a troubled family. Cheyenne Brando’s boyfriend Dag Drollet was shot by Brando’s son Christian, which Christian claimed was an accident, in their father Marlon Brando’s hilltop home. With prosecutors unable to prove the case was premeditated, Christian pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Year: 1990

Location: 2840 North Beverly Drive

The Hollywood Madam

Heidi Fleiss claimed to have many famous and wealthy clients, and in the 1990s she became a household name when she sidestepped a pandering charge but was convicted on federal counts of tax evasion.

Years: 1990-93

Location: 1270 Tower Grove Drive

The Beverly Hills Loan Sharks

Former record promoter Joseph Isgro and two other men operated a loan-sharking business outside the Le Grand Passage shopping center in Beverly Hills for six years before they were busted. It wasn’t the first or last time Isgro’s name was in the papers.

Years: 1994-2000

Location: 350 North Canon Drive

The Fashionista

At 33, Anand Jon Alexander had already dressed Janet Jackson and Paris Hilton. In the spring of 2007, the fashion designer was set to star in his own VH1 reality series when he was arrested in Beverly Hills for raping and sexually assaulting models, some as young as 14.

Years: Arrested in 2007, with accusations going back to 2002

Locations: Beverly Hills, and New York City

Ronni Chasen

The Hollywood publicist was shot repeatedly while driving her Mercedes home from a movie premiere in Beverly Hills. Authorities said it was a botched robbery, but questions have been raised about the initial investigation.

Year: 2010

Location: Sunset and Whittier

Brentwood

The “Trial of the Century”

Did football legend O.J. Simpson murder his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman? The so-called “Trial of the Century” found O.J. Simpson innocent, though many people believe Simpson was guilty (including the jurors from his civil trial, who punished Simpson with $33.5 million in damages). It was a crime, trial, and media circus like no other. The murders remain unsolved.

Year: 1994

Location: 879 South Bundy Drive

Bronson Canyon

The Head in Bronson Canyon

The judge who presided over Gabriel Campos-Martinez’s murder trial called it “so inexplicable, so depraved … it defies description.” The severed head, belonging to Campos-Martinez’s boyfriend Hervey Medellin, made headlines when it was discovered by a dog walker.

Year: 2011

Location: Trail by the Hollywood sign in Bronson Canyon

Burbank

The Murder of Widow Mabel Monohan

Mob-style hits in Burbank aren’t an everyday occurrence—especially with 64-year-old widows as their victims. How did Mabel Monohan end up in the crosshairs?

Year: 1953

Location: 1718 Parkside Avenue

Chinatown

Haing Ngor

The only Asian actor to win an Academy Award (in The Killing Fields), Haing Ngor was shot and killed in an alley behind his Chinatown apartment. Three gang members were convicted in what authorities believed was a random street robbery. Some suspect the killing was the doing of genocidal dictator Pol Pot, but no link was ever uncovered.

Year: 1996

Location: 900 block of North Beaudry Avenue

Coldwater Canyon

Lisa Ann Mather

Nightclub killer Edmund Arne Matthews (nicknamed “The Count” because he wore a black cape to clubs) lured 18-year-old Lisa Ann Mather from Sunset Boulevard to a remote campsite above Coldwater Canyon, where he killed her. A year before that, according to court testimony from two women who described separate incidents, he tied them them up, raped them at the campsite, and released them.

Year: 1985

Location: Coldwater Canyon

Commerce

The Sleepy Lagoon Murder

José Gallardo Diaz was killed on the way home from a birthday party near a local swimming hole called the Sleepy Lagoon. Police used Diaz’s death to crack down on the growing Mexican population in the city, which led to race riots throughout the city (the Zoot Suit Riots). His murder remains officially unsolved.

Year: 1942

Location: Somewhere around 5500 Slauson Avenue

Compton

Terry Carter

Music executive Suge Knight will stand trial for the death of Terry Carter, whom Knight allegedly killed in a fatal hit-and-run at a burger stand in Compton, which was captured in this shocking video.

Year: 2015

Location: Tam’s Burgers at East Central and Rosecrans in Compton

Covina/West Covina

The Santa Claus Massacre

Dressed as Santa Claus, Bruce Jeffrey Pardo killed nine people at his former in-laws’ Christmas Eve party in Covina and set their house on fire. His attempt to get away was stymied when the firebomb he detonated melted the Santa suit into his flesh. If it hadn’t, authorities say the list of victims would have been longer that day.

Year: 2008

Location: 1129 East Knollcrest Drive, Covina

The Doctor and The Mistress

Bernard Finch was a handsome doctor working in the San Gabriel Valley. Carole Tregoff was the beautiful assistant who became his mistress. When Finch’s wife was murdered, it set in motion one of the most sensational trials the country had ever witnessed.

Year: 1959

Location: 2750 Lark Hill Drive, West Covina

Crenshaw

The Black Dahlia

The most famous unsolved murder in city history is that of 22-year-old actress Elizabeth Short, whose face was mutilated and whose body was found cut in half and drained of blood.

Year: 1947

Location: Norton Avenue, south of Coliseum Street

