The Kitty Bungalow Charm School for Wayward Cats is holding several cat-themed events this weekend. There’s a gallery show, a book reading, a poetry slam, and a bazaar full of handcrafted gifts for cats and the people who love them. While the cuteness levels will be off the charts, the events are also fundraisers for Kitty Bungalow, the only 100% feral cat socialization facility in California.

The nonprofit, based in Downtown Los Angeles, socializes feral kittens so they can be adopted, and works to limit the cat overpopulation problem through a trap, neuter, and return program. “Most people don’t know, but 76% of all the animals killed in the city shelter are kittens 8 weeks and under,” said Shawn Simons, Kitty Bungalow’s headmistress, “It’s because of the stray cats that aren’t fixed, so we don’t just rescue the kitties. We’re doing everything we can to make sure that more kitties don’t end up on the streets.”

All of this weekend’s activities take place at MorYork (4959 York Blvd.) in Highland Park. Friday from 6 – 10 p.m., check out cat-inspired work by artists such as Gary Baseman, DabsMyla, Sam Kalda, Dan Reeder (who made a papier-maché dragon cat for the occasion) and many others. Saturday, learn to crochet a cat butthole (it’s for charity!!!) coaster while kittens play with the yarn, or sip kitty-themed cocktails during a cat poetry slam. Sunday, have coffee with kittens as Britt Collins reads from her book Strays. The holiday bazaar runs from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The kitten cuddle cabana will be open all weekend, and yes, the kittens are adoptable.

Simons said, “One important thing that I want to make clear is that this is not one of those ‘a percentage of your purchase’ or ‘a dollar of your ticket’ things. These artists donated their pieces in total so that every purchase, everything that goes on this weekend, every single dollar goes to help homeless cats. It’s what we’re all about.”

