California is pretty much doing the opposite of everything President Trump wants the country to do, in terms of policy and governance.

How’s that working out for us?

As Bloomberg reports: great.

California is the chief reason America is the only developed economy to achieve record GDP growth since the financial crisis of 2008 and ensuing global recession, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Much of the U.S. growth can be traced to California laws promoting clean energy, government accountability and protections for undocumented people. Governor Jerry Brown, now in his fourth term, considers immigrants a major reason for the state’s success: “39 percent of us are Latino and the majority are from Mexico,” he said in a March 2 interview in his Sacramento office.

The rah-rah Bloomberg report does not mention California’s looming public pension crisis, or its massive and costly housing shortage, two issues that still are not receiving enough attention and need to be addressed, oh, 10 years ago. Still, good things are happening. To read the whole Bloomberg article, go here.

