Do you know where you’ll be at 8 AM on Saturday, May 13? If your answer isn’t “running through a cloud of bubbles,” it could be. There’s a bubble run happening at the Pomona Fairplex (1101 W. McKinley Ave.) in Pomona, and tickets are still available.

If you haven’t done a run like this before, you should know it’s not a typical 5K race. In fact, it’s not even really a race. Participants start in several waves, and according to the Bubble Run people, “There is nothing competitive about Bubble Run other than seeing who has the most color on them after the race! There’s no timing, no timing clock and no placement awards. Just a great excuse to come out and have fun with your friends, family and kids while doing something healthy!”

Early bird tickets, available through May 10, are $20, and include a T-shirt, headband, and temporary tattoo. Regular price is $50, so if you want to go, it’s definitely worth it to make plans fast. Kids ages 4 and under run for free, but you are advised to hold children by the hand so they don’t get lost in the “bubble bogs.” (LOL dat bubble life.) The bubbles do get pretty deep in places, as you can see:

Once you reach the finish line, there’s an after-party featuring a DJ, and of course, more bubbles. Two bubble foam cannons will blast the dancing crowd with colored foam. Food will be available onsite, but after all that exercise, you might prefer to head to a good brunch place and wrap up your bubble-filled morning with a glass of something bubbly.

