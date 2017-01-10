7 Scenic Off-Leash Dog Walks You Might Not Have Done Yet

Everyone hikes Runyon, but have you done these?

With so many beaches, canyons, and parks, the city offers a plethora of places for you to let your dog run free. This list of Los Angeles’s Best Off-Leash Dog Walks is devoid of the completely overdone Runyon Canyon, because we all know that one. But we did include a Runyon-adjacent spot.

Sullivan Canyon

2120 Queensferry Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Sullivan Canyon is a 9.5-mile out-and-back trail that makes you feel like you’re out in the wilderness. The hike offers plenty of shade and crosses a creek. Dogs, walkers, runners, and cyclists flock to this gorgeous spot. The best times to go are during the week, as the trail tends to be overrun with cyclists on the weekend. As such, keep an eye on your dog when the cyclists approach. Park on the street in the neighborhood around the access point on Queensferry.

Happy Friday!!! Such a fun hike today Cal’s telling Blondie what a great time he’s having @balanceandharmonydog #happyfriday #doghiking #balanceandharmony #sullivancanyon #bestjobever A photo posted by Lucy Chaides (@lucychaides) on Aug 19, 2016 at 5:20pm PDT

Westridge

2652 Westridge Road at West Mandeville Fire Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049

The Westridge trail is part of the Westridge-Canyonback Wilderness Park. Back in the 1950s, San Vicente Mountain was a military facility designed to defend L.A. from Soviet missile attacks. Today the park is a popular hiking trail with great views of West L.A. and the Santa Monica Mountains. Access this 3.5-mile trail from Westridge Road in Brentwood. The views from Westridge will make you feel slightly better about how much you pay to live in L.A. There is street parking in the neighborhood near the trail access point.

Upper Canyonback

17024 Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Canyonback is a popular Westside hike. In fact, there are often more dogs on the trail than humans. The Canyonback Ridge trail runs north to south in the Santa Monica Mountains in the area known as the Big Wild. The trail has both a wide fire road and a narrow single track to explore. This hike is also part of Westridge-Canyonback Wilderness Park. Access this three-mile round-trip hike off Mulholland Drive. Exit the 405 at the Skirball Center Drive exit and follow the signs for Mulholland. After about two miles it becomes an unpaved road and makes a sharp hairpin turn to the left. Canyonback Trail is on the left side of the road, behind the fire gate on the left of the chain link fence.

Wisdom Tree

3052 Lake Hollywood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068

The Wisdom Tree is the only tree that survived the devastating 2007 Griffith Park Fire. The Wonder View Trail is a three-mile round-trip hike with an elevation gain of 872 feet, most of it in the first mile. This trail offers the closest view of the Hollywood sign, giving you a good photo op for your dog. There is no shade along this trail, and it can get hot. Access the trailhead from Lake Hollywood Drive at Wonder View Drive. Parking is available on Lake Hollywood Drive.

Straight up Frenchin’. @annie_d_ #frenchbulldog #bulldog #losangeles #wisdomtree #instapup #instagay #2017 A photo posted by Christian Dylan (@christiandylan) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:06pm PST

Solstice Canyon

3998 Solstice Canyon Road, Malibu, CA 90265

The dog friendly part of this hike is just over a mile long with panoramic views of the ocean. Solstice Canyon leads hikers and dogs past Tropical Terrace, the ruins of a mansion damaged by a wildfire in 1982. It should be noted that, officially, Solstice Canyon is not leash-free. However, dogs at Solstice do run leash-free anyway, and no one seems to mind.

Rosie’s Dog Beach

5000 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90803

If you’re craving a day at the beach with your best friend, Rosie’s Dog Beach is the place for you. The Dog Zone is open from 6am to 8pm every day. It is named after bulldog named Rosie who inspired her owner to push city officials for this seaside spot. Dogs are not permitted at any other time. Bags and pooper scoops are available in dispensers, but it is always a good idea to bring your own. Rosie’s is located along Ocean Blvd between Roycroft and Argonne Avenues. There is metered parking in the Bennett Avenue lot and parking in the beachfront lot at Granada Avenue, or you can park on the street for free.

My favorite place is the beach!☀️ . . . #puppy #dachshundpuppy #minidoxie #minidachshund #beachdog #doxiepuppy #dachshundsofinstagram A photo posted by Mia the Mini Doxie (@miatheminidoxie) on Jan 10, 2017 at 6:46am PST

Trebek Open Space

Nichols Canyon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90068

This 62-acre spot is right next to Runyon Canyon and has the same amazing views without the crowds. The land was donated to the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy by Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. From the 101, exit on Hollywood Blvd and head west for about two miles. Turn right onto Nichols Canyon Road and head north. The Trebek Open Space will be on your right hand side.