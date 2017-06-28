Best 4th of July Fireworks Shows in Los Angeles: 2017

From Disneyland to the Rose Bowl to the beaches of Malibu

July 1-4

Disney’s Celebrate America

WHERE: Disneyland

WHEN: July 1-4, 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Four nights in a row, Disneyland visitors will experience “A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky,” a 15-minute fireworks show accompanied by patriotic tunes.

Malibu Fireworks

WHERE AND WHEN:

Saturday, July 1, Carbon/La Costa Beach

Tuesday, July 4, Paradise Cove

Tuesday, July 4, Malibu Colony Cove

WHAT: Fireworks lit from barges off the coast. All shows are between 9 and 10 p.m. Expect a high volume of barking from local Pomeranians.

July 2-4

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular With Pentatonix

WHERE: Hollywood Bowl

WHEN: July 2, 3, 4 at 7:30 p.m.

WHAT: Three-time Grammy winner Pentatonix is celebrating Independence Day three nights in a row, and each performance will feature the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West, and of course, fireworks.

July 4

4th of July Festival of Balloons

WHERE: South Pasadena Fire Station and High School

WHEN: July 4, opens at 7 a.m.

WHAT: South Pasadena kicks off Independence Day with a pancake breakfast at the fire station at 7:00 a.m. (Tickets are $8/person, kids under 6 eat free), followed by the 36th annual balloon parade. This year’s theme is “Freedom on the Road. Celebrating Route 66.” The fireworks show at South Pasadena High School starts at 9 p.m. (Tickets are $12/person, kids under 3 are free).

4th Of July Community Festival and Fireworks Show

WHERE: Exposition Park, South Lawn

WHEN: July 4, opens at 11 a.m.

WHAT: This free event, now in its fourth year, claims to be the largest fireworks festival on the West Coast. Head to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum for a day of family fun, including live music, food, games and activities.

All-American 4th of July

WHERE: The Queen Mary

WHEN: July 4, opens at 2 p.m.

WHAT: The legendary ocean liner’s July 4th offerings include family games, historic tours, a patriotic movie in the Queen Mary Theatre, a performance by the Pointer Sisters, and a pyrotechnics display accompanied by patriotic music.

Americafest

WHERE: Rose Bowl

WHEN: July 4, opens at 2 p.m.

WHAT: Now in its 91st year, this annual Rose Bowl event invites you to celebrate America with a family fun zone, food, and live entertainment, leading up to a fireworks show over the stadium at 9 p.m.

Redondo Beach 4th Of July Fireworks

WHERE: Seaside Lagoon

WHEN: July 4, opens at 2 p.m.

WHAT: Arrive early to claim a prime viewing spot for the fireworks, and spend the day swimming, riding inflatable slides, and doing arts and crafts while a DJ plays patriotic music.

4th of July Block Party

WHERE: Grand Park and The Music Center

WHEN: July 4, opens at 2 p.m.

WHAT: Take public transportation downtown for this free community celebration and fireworks show, because many streets and parking lots in the area will be closed. L.A.-based musicians and DJs perform live on two stages.

Culver City Firework Show

WHERE: West Los Angeles College

WHEN: July 4, opens at 4 p.m.

WHAT: Bring a blanket or low chair to watch the fireworks over the college baseball and practice field starting at dusk. Preshow entertainment includes carnival games, food trucks, a raffle tent, and live music by David Bowie cover band Rebel Rebel.

Pacific Palisades Fireworks Spectacular

WHERE: Palisades Charter High School baseball field

WHEN: July 4, opens at 4 p.m.

WHAT: After the Pacific Palisades community parade at 2 p.m., head over to the baseball field for two stages of live music, food trucks, kids games, face painting, and a 25-minute fireworks display. Tickets are $10 and proceeds benefit local organizations.

July 4th Late Night & BBQ

WHERE: Aquarium of the Pacific

WHEN: July 4, opens at 5 p.m.

WHAT: Before and after this all-American barbecue dinner, bond with the sea creatures guilt-free—there’s no seafood on the menu. Tickets include after-hours access to the exhibits, and a view of the Queen Mary fireworks display over the harbor.

Baldwin Park 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

WHERE: Sierra Vista High School

WHEN: July 4, opens at 5 p.m.

WHAT: The high school will host a live concert featuring Queen Nation, a tribute to the legendary rock band Queen, starting around 6:45 p.m. If you’re not into the whole ’70s Brit rock scene, they also have gladiator jousting, a 26-foot slide, and an obstacle course.

Kaboom!

WHERE: The Fairplex, Pomona

WHEN: July 4, opens at 5 p.m.

WHAT: Tuesday. Tuesday! TUESDAY!!! Monster trucks, Moto X, The Human Cannonball, aaaaannd fireworks. General admission starts at $18.50. Guests who bring three or more books for the book drive receive one free weekday L.A. County fair ticket.

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

WHERE: Warner Park, Woodland Hills

WHEN: July 4, opens at 6 p.m.

WHAT: The Valley Cultural Center presents a free concert by the San Fernando Valley Symphony Orchestra entitled “Made in the USA.” It will be followed by a 15-minute fireworks display, which is expected to be watched by 60,000 people.

4th of July Fireworks & VIP Celebration

WHERE: CBS Studio Center

WHEN: July 4, 6 p.m.

WHAT: The Studio City Chamber of Commerce isn’t holding an outdoor festival this year. Instead, it’s hosting a VIP event with food and drinks from local restaurants, live entertainment, and rooftop viewing of the fireworks show.

July 4th at Dodger Stadium

WHERE: Dodger Stadium

WHEN: July 4, game starts at 6:10 p.m.

WHAT: Watch the home team take on the Arizona Diamondbacks, and stick around after the game for Independence Day fireworks presented by 99 Cents Only Stores. Each ticket includes a patriotic Dodgers T-shirt.

Marina Del Rey’s 4th of July Fireworks Show

WHERE: Burton Chace Park (13650 Mindanao Way) and Fisherman’s Village (13755 Fiji Way)

WHEN: July 4, 9 p.m.

WHAT: This year’s Marina Del Rey fireworks display features synchronized music in two locations—Burton Chace Park and Fisherman’s Village. The 20-minute show attracts a crowd, so arrive early to find a parking spot ($7-$15)—or find a friend with a boat and watch from the water.

