Friday, August 4, you can visit the L.A. Zoo after hours for Brew at the Zoo. The annual event features beers from dozens of craft breweries, live music, zookeeper talks, and a few animal encounters. (The animals will have access to their night quarters during the event, so many of them will not be on exhibit.)

This year, you’ll have a chance to taste a special beer made with ingredients selected by Hasani, a western lowland gorilla who lives at the zoo. Back in June, Hasani was given access to a variety of grains, fruits and vegetables, and he chose his favorites. Brian Herbertson, the brewmaster at Simmzy’s in Burbank, partnered with Hasani and express-brewed a beer using those ingredients. He said, “Hasani chose rolled oats, pilsner malt, and oranges, which I think will all come together to make a nice, unique Belgian blond ale with a citrus flavor.”

Standard tickets are $65 ($55 for members) when purchased online, and $75 ($65 for members) at the box office. VIP tickets (available only online) are $125 and include early entry, as well as access to two lounges with hors d’oeuvres. Standard and VIP tickets include a commemorative mug for sampling. Designated driver tickets ($25) include a souvenir cup and unlimited soft drinks. Pub-style food will be available for purchase. You must be 21 or over to attend.

