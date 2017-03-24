A Beautiful New Park Is About to Open Just East of Chinatown

Los Angeles State Historic Park has been in the works for over ten years

It’s true that Los Angeles has some magnificent parks (we see you Vista Hermosa), but there are still many areas of the city that are criminally short on green space. That’s why the nearly completed Los Angeles State Historic Park is such a blessing. The 32-acre island of sweet, sweet nature in the middle of one of the city’s denser areas (near Chinatown and Lincoln Heights, just off the Gold Line) has been in the works since 2006. It’s finally opening on April 22.

The space occupies the site of a train depot built by the Southern Pacific Railroad in 1875. It’s the place where countless transplants first set foot in Los Angeles. Five years after acquiring the site in 2001, the California Department of Parks and Recreation opened the grassy expanse to the public. In 2014, though, the state closed it down to transform the area into a beautifully designed park with walking paths, elevated bridges, wetland space, plenty of shade trees, and a restaurant and beer garden.

The park’s grand opening festivities kick off at 10 a.m. on April 22, and will feature musical performances and food trucks.

