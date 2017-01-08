All of the Best Moments from the 2017 Golden Globes

”Take your broken heart, make it into art”

The La La Land Intro That Was, Arguably, Better Than La La Land

You know that part in 10 Things I Hate About You where Chastity goes, “I know you can be underwhelmed and you can be overwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?” This isn’t the popular opinion (especially after tonight’s awards), but I was only whelmed by La La Land. The intro to the Globes, however—which recreated the opening number from Damien Chazelle’s critically lauded film, and a few other songs, too—was genius. Littered with cameos and winks to a great year of television and film (a tribute to Stranger Things hero Barb, Kit Harington’s is-he-or-isn’t-he-dead plot line from Game of Thrones, some extra perfectly executing Broadway-style moves while clad in the Deadpool suit), this is the version of La La Land that deserves an Oscar.

Jimmy Fallon Covering For a Faulty Teleprompter

Thank goodness the dude has a background in improv, because when a teleprompter snafu halted Jimmy Fallon’s opening monologue for about a minute—approx. an eon in live TV time—he recovered gracefully (and even generously provided us with a self-deprecating GIF).

Quest Love’s Hamilton Remix

Why yes, I did have to tweet about this myself so I could embed it here, because I’d like to think I’m in the one percent of nerds who even noticed this Hamilton ref.

Denzel Washington Zoning Out During HFPA President Lorenzo Soria’s Speech

denzel

The face—possibly of a man who’s wondering how much longer this show is—that will surely launch 1,000 GIFs. Oh wait, it already has.

The Parade of Embellished Dresses

There were a few trends that stood out on the Globes red carpet (plunging necklines, aggressive shades of yellow), but none more so than an onslaught of intense embellishments. We’re talking draped beading (hey, Gina Rodriguez), sumptuous brocade (OK Kerry Washington!), shimmering appliqués (Emma Stone’s star gown is so apropos considering La La Land‘s many wins), and, my personal favorite, metallic gilded pockets (I see you, Blake Lively). I’d also like to call attention to Donald Glover’s brown velvet suit, which isn’t an embellished dress, but I make the rules here so cool it.

Gina Rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez

Photograph by Frazer Harris/Getty Images

Sofía Vergara r)
Sofía Vergara

Photograph by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown and the rest of the cast of Stranger Things
Millie Bobby Brown and the rest of the cast of Stranger Things

Photograph by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Naomi Harris
Naomi Harris

Photograph by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kerry Washington and Lily Collins
Kerry Washington and Lily Collins

Photgraph by Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman

Photograph by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emma Stone
Emma Stone

Photograph by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Blake Lively
Blake Lively

Photograph by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Claire Foy
Claire Foy

Photograph by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

Photograph by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Donald Glover
Donald Glover

Photograph by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Speaking of Sick Suits, Let’s Talk About Evan Rachel Wood’s

Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood

Photograph by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dresses aren’t the only way for women to adhere to a black tie dress code. Evan Rachel Wood showed up to the Globes in an Altuzarra tuxedo, a fashion choice that carried a little extra weight for her: “This is my third nomination,” Wood said on the red carpet. “I’ve been to the Globes six times. I’ve worn a dress every time. And I love dresses. I’m not trying to protest dresses. But I want to make sure that young girls and women know they aren’t a requirement and that you don’t have to wear one if you don’t want to. Just be yourself, because your worth is more than that.” Preach.

Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig’s Presenter Bit


Fact: every award show would be at least 47 percent more entertaining if the writer who came up with this presenter bit came up with every presenter bit. In fairness to Kristen Wiig, though, she has a history of bringing the giggles to her Golden Globes bits regardless of her presenting partner, so maybe the real solution to better awards shows is just giving her a mic and free reign.

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield Making Out In the Middle of Amy Schumer’s Presenter Bit


Do you see it?

Sarah Jessica Parker’s (Accidental) Homage to Carrie Fisher

Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker

Photograph by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Parker showed up to the Globes in a dress—and with a hairstyle—that gave off some Princess Leia vibes. “I didn’t mean for that!” she said on the red carpet, but intentional or not, it’s kind of the best.

Meryl Streep’s Speech

Nailed it.

