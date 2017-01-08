All of the Best Moments from the 2017 Golden Globes

”Take your broken heart, make it into art”

The La La Land Intro That Was, Arguably, Better Than La La Land

You know that part in 10 Things I Hate About You where Chastity goes, “I know you can be underwhelmed and you can be overwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?” This isn’t the popular opinion (especially after tonight’s awards), but I was only whelmed by La La Land. The intro to the Globes, however—which recreated the opening number from Damien Chazelle’s critically lauded film, and a few other songs, too—was genius. Littered with cameos and winks to a great year of television and film (a tribute to Stranger Things hero Barb, Kit Harington’s is-he-or-isn’t-he-dead plot line from Game of Thrones, some extra perfectly executing Broadway-style moves while clad in the Deadpool suit), this is the version of La La Land that deserves an Oscar.

Jimmy Fallon Covering For a Faulty Teleprompter



#GoldenGlobes: Watch Jimmy Fallon ad-lib his opening monologue after the teleprompter malfunctions https://t.co/6xAQpyikLp pic.twitter.com/Gk3Q048kKA — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 9, 2017

Thank goodness the dude has a background in improv, because when a teleprompter snafu halted Jimmy Fallon’s opening monologue for about a minute—approx. an eon in live TV time—he recovered gracefully (and even generously provided us with a self-deprecating GIF).

via GIPHY

Quest Love’s Hamilton Remix

Why yes, I did have to tweet about this myself so I could embed it here, because I’d like to think I’m in the one percent of nerds who even noticed this Hamilton ref.

Denzel Washington Zoning Out During HFPA President Lorenzo Soria’s Speech

The face—possibly of a man who’s wondering how much longer this show is—that will surely launch 1,000 GIFs. Oh wait, it already has.

The Parade of Embellished Dresses

There were a few trends that stood out on the Globes red carpet (plunging necklines, aggressive shades of yellow), but none more so than an onslaught of intense embellishments. We’re talking draped beading (hey, Gina Rodriguez), sumptuous brocade (OK Kerry Washington!), shimmering appliqués (Emma Stone’s star gown is so apropos considering La La Land‘s many wins), and, my personal favorite, metallic gilded pockets (I see you, Blake Lively). I’d also like to call attention to Donald Glover’s brown velvet suit, which isn’t an embellished dress, but I make the rules here so cool it.

Photograph by Frazer Harris/Getty Images

Photograph by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Photograph by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Photograph by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photgraph by Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Photograph by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photograph by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photograph by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photograph by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photograph by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Photograph by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Speaking of Sick Suits, Let’s Talk About Evan Rachel Wood’s

Photograph by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dresses aren’t the only way for women to adhere to a black tie dress code. Evan Rachel Wood showed up to the Globes in an Altuzarra tuxedo, a fashion choice that carried a little extra weight for her: “This is my third nomination,” Wood said on the red carpet. “I’ve been to the Globes six times. I’ve worn a dress every time. And I love dresses. I’m not trying to protest dresses. But I want to make sure that young girls and women know they aren’t a requirement and that you don’t have to wear one if you don’t want to. Just be yourself, because your worth is more than that.” Preach.

Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig’s Presenter Bit

Kristen Wiig and @SteveCarell team up to present Best Motion Picture – Animated. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/456617TZCG — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017



Fact: every award show would be at least 47 percent more entertaining if the writer who came up with this presenter bit came up with every presenter bit. In fairness to Kristen Wiig, though, she has a history of bringing the giggles to her Golden Globes bits regardless of her presenting partner, so maybe the real solution to better awards shows is just giving her a mic and free reign.

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield Making Out In the Middle of Amy Schumer’s Presenter Bit

Hope everyone caught Ryan Reynolds & Andrew Garfield making out in crowd #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/VECWjV54BK — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) January 9, 2017



Do you see it?

Sarah Jessica Parker’s (Accidental) Homage to Carrie Fisher

Photograph by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Parker showed up to the Globes in a dress—and with a hairstyle—that gave off some Princess Leia vibes. “I didn’t mean for that!” she said on the red carpet, but intentional or not, it’s kind of the best.

Meryl Streep’s Speech

Meryl Streep speaking the truth! If there was an award for best speech she would win #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/5Q5ibPQdXd — Ali (@ChocMilkSheikh1) January 9, 2017

Nailed it.