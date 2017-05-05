This weekend Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Councilmember Gil Cedillo will officially break ground on Albion Riverside Park. The project has been in the works since 2004, when voters passed Proposition O, authorizing the city to issue up to $500 million in bonds to fund projects to clean up and protect waterways. The city purchased the site for the proposed park in 2009. At the time, the area was home to a dairy warehouse and distribution facility, which continued to operate until January 2011. (So, yeah, much as we love our Vitamin D, this would be an upgrade, in terms of scenery.) Now that the demolition and remediation of the industrial property is complete, construction can begin.

The six-acre location is adjacent to the L.A. River and will connect to the existing Downey Park. The new park will include athletic fields, a shaded fitness area, an educational amphitheater, and a new playground, as well as landscaping elements designed to improve the quality of water flowing into the L.A. River and the ocean.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 1739 Albion St., on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at 9:30 a.m.

