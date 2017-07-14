There’s no better time than now to pet some sheep while eating deep-fried Oreos

1. OC Fair

July 14-August 13

Maybe you didn’t even know you wanted to see someone milk a camel, but that’s half the fun of the OC Fair. The other half: deep-fried Oreos, more than 60 carnival rides and games, fierce pie and quilt competitions, and concerts from the likes of the Band Perry and Colbie Caillat. A demolition derby is on the docket, too.

The Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board is behind this ball-on-a-budget eating experience, which offers up deeply discounted menus at more than 300 L.A. restaurants. Two-plus-course lunches start at $15, while three-plus-course dinners start at $29. Reservations aren’t a must, but it’s best to call ahead.

3. National Ice Cream Day

July 15

It kind of feels like there’s a National Day for everything—Bowling League Day, Hobbit Day, and Dogs in Politics Day are all real things—but some fake holidays are better than others. Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, and Smorgasburg is where you ought to celebrate. This Sunday marks the opening of the food fair’s Ice Cream Alley, a new section for hawking ice cream and sweets. Stop by for licks from Jeni’s, Nancy’s Fancy, Sweet Rose, and Salt & Straw, plus macaron ice cream sandwiches from Bumblecrumpets (surely the most fun word in existence) and vegan donut ice cream sandwiches from Donut Friend.

4. The Sandlot

July 15

Everything good about summer is crammed into this 1993 classic: baseball, s’mores, Wendy Peffercorn. If you haven’t seen it in for-ev-er, head to the Autry lawn for an outdoor screening—part of the citywide “Eat/See/ Hear” series. Food trucks and a performance by folk pop artist East of Eli fulfill the “eat” and “hear” requirements.

5. Savion Glover in Concert

July 15

Glover was only seven years old when he started tap dancing; almost 40 years later he’s performed at the White House and on Broadway. He and his dance ensemble display their rhythmic mastery on the Ford Theatres stage for one night.