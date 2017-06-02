JUST GIVE THE WHOLE GLUTEN-FREE THING A REST FOR A SEC, OK? Photograph by alexandrshevchenko/Getty Images

Here Are the 5 Best Things to Do in L.A. This Weekend

This is not a drill: there is a two day bread festival happening at Grand Central Market

The Los Angeles Bread Festival

2 kilo AF #wholewheat #clarkstreetbread A post shared by CLARK STREET BREAD (@clarkstreetbread) on May 12, 2017 at 7:39am PDT



Do you delight in your life of bread-free misery? Then skip this entry. For the rest of you, there is an entire festival this weekend dedicated the springy, toothsome, magical sustenance that is freshly baked bread. Grand Central Market is hosting the two-day pop-up, which features loaves from all stars like Challah Hub, Ensaymada Project, Los Angeles Bread Bakers, Red Bread, The SpeakEasy Bakery and The Underground Bakery. They say there are no dumb questions, but if you’re wondering whether there will be a selection of nut butters and jams at this bread festival, then “they” are wrong. There is even a workshop called Feel the Churn Butter Aerobics, which boasts very high volumes of churning butter then eating it and very low volumes of aerobic exercise. This is what dreams are made of. More information (June 3 and 4, Grand Central Market)

L.A. Confidential at the Orpheum Theatre

A post shared by Joey Rubin (@joey.rubin) on May 30, 2017 at 11:08am PDT



For 40 years the Los Angeles Conservancy has shown classic movies in some of DTLA’s most historic movie palaces as part of its Last Remaining Seats series (ticket prices are a tad steep at $22, but proceeds go toward preserving architecture across the city, which is a win). ArcLight has its charm, but you can’t beat the atmosphere at the Orpheum for a screening of L.A. Confidential, which kicks the series off. More information (June 3, Orpheum Theatre)

KCRW Summer Nights

A post shared by Chicano Batman (@chicanobatman) on May 28, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT



The Santa Monica College radio station with a global following brings its outdoor music series back to Pasadena. Head to One Colorado on Saturday for performances from Chico Mann and Captain Planet. More information (June 3, One Colorado)

i3 Arts Fest

A post shared by I3 Arts Fest (@i3artsfest) on May 31, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT



We Angelenos aren’t hurting for kickass art and music festivals, but it’s always nice to see a new face in the crowd. i3 Arts Fest launches its inaugural event this weekend, and it’s billing itself as the only live-art-slash-music-fest in town. There will be more than 30 art installations and live performances from the likes of Mechan9, One-Eyed Monster, The Gaslamp Killer, and Odd Future’s Mike G over the course of two days. Le bonus: it’s free. More information (June 2 and 3, various DTLA locations)

Urban Air Market

A post shared by urbanairmarket (@urbanairmarket) on May 10, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT



The outdoor market that zeroes in on sustainable design is back in L.A. for year two. Los Feliz (on Hillhurst at Franklin) will be dominated by more than 100 designers hawking apparel, jewelry, art, home decor, and more; stop by to scope goods from Rx Candles, Tortoise Denim, Kaleidoscope Kollective, Solei Yoga, Twine, ARTNWORDZ, and others. RSVP through their Eventbrite page and get a FrEeEeE ToTeBaG, which you’ll get when you check in. More information (June 4, Los Feliz)