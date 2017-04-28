Brewery Art Walk



A post shared by Brewery Artwalk (@breweryartwalk) on Apr 2, 2016 at 3:36pm PDT



If for some reason you made a Venn diagram about art and old beer factories, the Brewery Art Walk would be the universal set. This weekend, more than 100 resident artists will be showcasing new works and installations at the old Pabst plant. It only happens twice a year, so catch it now or wait til October. More information (April 29-30, The Brewery Arts Complex)

Douglas Kirkland: Life Beyond the Lens





Douglas Kirkland remembers his photoshoot with Marilyn Monroe perfectly: “She said, ‘I know what we need. We need a bed, a white silk sheet, and Dom Perignon. And I won’t have anything on but that white silk sheet.’” Kirkland’s photos of the startlet are just a few of thousands he’s shot over his 50-year career. The Mouche Gallery in Beverly Hills hosts a career survey of his most iconic images. More information (April 28-May 10)

Jackalope Art and Craft Fair



A post shared by Jackalope Art Fair (@jackalopeartfair) on Dec 3, 2016 at 7:31pm PST



Etsy dreams become a reality at this sprawling artisanal fair held at Old Pasadena’s Central Park. More than 200 vendors selling everything from bowties to candles to papergoods will welcome you with open booths and open arms between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. More information (April 29-30, Central Park, Old Pasadena)

Paul Simon: Words and Music

A post shared by Skirball Cultural Center (@skirball_la) on Apr 26, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT



Paul Simon has come a long way since his collaborations with Art Garfunkel (not only their eponymous duo, but also their high school act called Tom & Jerry). A traveling exhibition featuring instruments, records, and more from Simon’s six-decade career will be on display at the Skirball Cultural Center—its only West Coast stop. More information (April 27-September 10, The Skirball Cultural Center)

The Blending Brunch

A post shared by The Pie Hole Los Angeles (@thepieholela) on Apr 28, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

The Blending Lab, a tasting room and wine blendery (not a word; don’t care), is teaming up with the Pie Hole for a boozy, brunchy afternoon. With seatings on the hour between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., you can stop in for three blended wines paired with three savory mini pies (mac ‘n’ cheese, chicken ‘n’ waffles pot pie, shepherd’s pie). Professional winos can tack on extra flight for $15. More information (April 3o, The Blending Lab)