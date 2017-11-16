Get in the holiday spirit by taking a presh Insta at Descanso Gardens

Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair

November 18, 19

A post shared by Jackalope Art Fair (@jackalopeartfair) on Dec 3, 2016 at 7:31pm PST



Etsy dreams become a reality at this sprawling artisanal fair held at Old Pasadena’s Central Park. More than 200 vendors selling everything from bowties to candles to papergoods will welcome you with open booths and open arms between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. It’s free to attend, and yes, bring your pup.

Spamilton

November 5-December 31

A post shared by Spamilton: An American Parody (@spamiltonlive) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:57am PDT



Some say imitation is the highest form of flattery, but in musical theater, parody takes top honors. Gerard Alessandrini is the Weird Al of Broadway, and his answer to Hamilton is Spamilton, a spoof of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop juggernaut opening at the Kirk Douglas Theater. You’ll hear riffs on many songs from the OG soundtrack, plus a few jabs at other beloved musicals (watch out, Book of Mormon).

Enchanted: Forest of Light

November 19-January 7

A post shared by Descanso Gardens (@descansogardens) on Nov 15, 2017 at 10:28am PST

Descanso Gardens’s interactive light fest returns for a second year. A timed-entry ticket (starting at $23 for members, $28 for non-members) grants you access to a one-mile route through ten different interactive light displays that put a twist on classic holiday décor (expect rainbow-colored forests and hands-on art installations). Get your fill of touching the art, then indulge in some crab dip or bread pudding at Descanso’s restaurant, Maple.

Noon to Midnight

November 18

A post shared by Los Angeles Philharmonic (@laphil) on Oct 31, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT



If last year was any indication, Disney Hall’s smorgasbord is going to be equal parts interesting and weird and great. The institution hosts 12 hours’ worth of musical wonders, all of which are performed by emerging L.A. ensembles; you can even catch one of two encore performances of War of the Worlds, a new opera from The Industry’s Yuval Sharon. (Pro tip: if you can’t score tickets to the seated event at Disney Hall, hear it projected from one of three WWII-era sirens—for free, no less—around DTLA. Locations here.)

Pershing Square Holiday Ice Rink

November 16-January 15

A post shared by Holiday Ice Rink DTLA (@holidayicerinkdtla) on Nov 20, 2016 at 8:34am PST



Ice skating in the dead of winter usually requires resilience. (And lots of layers.) In L.A., it’s a paradoxical joy. Skaters of all skill levels can take a few turns around Pershing Square’s temporary ice rink nestled amongst downtown’s skyscrapers. Walk over to Grand Central Market after your hour-long skate sesh and warm up with a coffee from G&B.