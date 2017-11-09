Hollywood Forever Cemetery Walking Tour

November 11, 12

Halloween might be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get your cemetery on. Head to Hollywood Forever for one of its famed walking tours (10 a.m. on November 11, and 11 a.m. on November 12). The spooky jaunt is led by film historian Karen Bible, who’ll regale you with facts about the graveyard’s famous residents, from Cecil B. DeMille (make all the “I’m ready for my close-up” jokes you can handle) to Judy Garland (you may even spy a shrine to Toto). You don’t need reservations, but you will need some cash; walk up with $20 bucks and you’ll be good to go.

November 11

Founded by Israeli choreographer Danielle Agami, the L.A.-based dance company is known for risky, playful pieces. Wilco’s drummer, Glenn Kotche (who—fun fact!—is also a classical composer), joins the troupe at CAP UCLA for a new rhythmic work where he plays an original score he created.

Taking Shape: Degas As Sculptor

November 10-April 9

The Norton Simon Museum has one of the largest Degas collections in the world. To mark the centenary of the artist’s death, the Pasadena institution puts 72 of his bronze sculptures on display alongside iconic paintings like Dancers in the Rotunda at the Paris Opera.

DesignerCon

November 11-12

We can all agree that adult toys are acceptable, right? (Mind out of the gutter.) At DCon, 400 vendors—including Giant Robot, the Little Friends of Printmaking, and Steff Bomb—hawk collectible toys, plushies, sculptures, prints, pop art, and more. Panels, DJ sets, and live painting competitions round out the weekend at the Pasadena Convention Center.

Diavolo

November 11

The L.A.-based dance group—now a household name, thanks to America’s Got Talent—celebrates its 25th birthday at the Valley Performing Arts Center with a programming blitz: The crew dances ten different pieces in a single day.