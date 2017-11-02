1. Spamilton

November 5-December 31

A post shared by Spamilton: An American Parody (@spamiltonlive) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:57am PDT



Some say imitation is the highest form of flattery, but in musical theater, parody takes top honors. Gerard Alessandrini is the Weird Al of Broadway, and his answer to Hamilton is Spamilton, a spoof of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop juggernaut opening at the Kirk Douglas Theater. You’ll hear riffs on many songs from the OG soundtrack, plus a few jabs at other beloved musicals (watch out, Book of Mormon).

2. Radical Women

Through December 31

A post shared by Hammer Museum (@hammer_museum) on Oct 27, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT



The Hammer Museum’s contribution to Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA celebrates female artists. Two one-off events stand out this month: Bands like Sotomayor and Sin Color perform on November 2 to highlight Latin America’s vast sonic landscape. On November 5 writers Vivien Mejia (Ugly Betty), Carolina Rivera (Jane the Virgin), and others talk about women of color onscreen.

3. Night Nation Run

November 4

A post shared by Night Nation Run (@nightnationrun) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:19am PDT



There are some people who run for fun, and there are others who run only when chased. If you fall into the former camp, sign up for this nocturnal music festival-meets-marathon at the Irwindale Event Center. DJs, light shows, and designated selfie stations dot the route (what a time to be alive); cap it off with a sweaty afterparty, complete with confetti guns and a hush-hush headliner.

A post shared by Vivi 💜 (@viviana_giovagnoli) on Nov 2, 2017 at 2:55am PDT



It’s pretty hard to improve on the OG Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, but add John Stamos to the mix and—sorry, have to—have mercy. Stamos will be joined by Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard on stage at the Hollywood Bowl (Wolfhard plays Charlie), where the two will sing live as the film plays in the background. Ingrid Michaelson as Mrs. Bucket and Wierd Al as the collective Oompa Loompas is the icing on Augustus Gloop’s cake.

A post shared by The Broad (@thebroadmuseum) on Sep 25, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT



From the Broad to the Colburn School to the L.A. Central Library, more than ten arts institutions along Grand Avenue open their doors for a free day of architecture tours, special exhibitions, performances, and workshops. Soak up as much culture as you can from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.—don’t miss the Instrument Petting Zoo at Disney Hall or “human jukebox” Ryan Davis at the Colburn school (drop some dough in a donations jar to and you can tell him what or how to play).