1. Spamilton
November 5-December 31
Some say imitation is the highest form of flattery, but in musical theater, parody takes top honors. Gerard Alessandrini is the Weird Al of Broadway, and his answer to Hamilton is Spamilton, a spoof of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop juggernaut opening at the Kirk Douglas Theater. You’ll hear riffs on many songs from the OG soundtrack, plus a few jabs at other beloved musicals (watch out, Book of Mormon).
2. Radical Women
Through December 31
The Hammer Museum’s contribution to Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA celebrates female artists. Two one-off events stand out this month: Bands like Sotomayor and Sin Color perform on November 2 to highlight Latin America’s vast sonic landscape. On November 5 writers Vivien Mejia (Ugly Betty), Carolina Rivera (Jane the Virgin), and others talk about women of color onscreen.
3. Night Nation Run
November 4
There are some people who run for fun, and there are others who run only when chased. If you fall into the former camp, sign up for this nocturnal music festival-meets-marathon at the Irwindale Event Center. DJs, light shows, and designated selfie stations dot the route (what a time to be alive); cap it off with a sweaty afterparty, complete with confetti guns and a hush-hush headliner.
4. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory: Live to Film
November 4
It’s pretty hard to improve on the OG Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, but add John Stamos to the mix and—sorry, have to—have mercy. Stamos will be joined by Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard on stage at the Hollywood Bowl (Wolfhard plays Charlie), where the two will sing live as the film plays in the background. Ingrid Michaelson as Mrs. Bucket and Wierd Al as the collective Oompa Loompas is the icing on Augustus Gloop’s cake.
5. Grand Avenue Arts: All Access
November 4
From the Broad to the Colburn School to the L.A. Central Library, more than ten arts institutions along Grand Avenue open their doors for a free day of architecture tours, special exhibitions, performances, and workshops. Soak up as much culture as you can from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.—don’t miss the Instrument Petting Zoo at Disney Hall or “human jukebox” Ryan Davis at the Colburn school (drop some dough in a donations jar to and you can tell him what or how to play).
