The 5 Best Things to Do In L.A. This Weekend

Channel Kristi Yamaguchi at Pershing Square or catch an unconventionally Christmassy double feature at the Aero

Pershing Square Holiday Ice Rink

A video posted by 🎶 D.I.L.I.N.I (@dilinimusic) on Dec 19, 2016 at 2:11pm PST



Ice skating in the dead of winter usually requires resilience. (And lots of layers.) In L.A., it’s a paradoxical joy. Skaters of all skill levels can take a few turns around Pershing Square’s temporary ice rink nestled amongst downtown’s skyscrapers. (This weekend, you may even have it all to yourself.) Walk over to Grand Central Market after your hour-long skate sesh and warm up with a coffee from G&B. More information (Through December 31, Pershing Square)

Snow Days



Unlike kids in other parts of the country, L.A.-area babes never experience the joys of blizzards (i.e. no school). Kidspace Museum is bringing truckloads of real snow to their Pasadena campus as a substitute for the natural stuff, where children can build snowmen, have snowball fights, and partake in all of the other wintry trappings that accompany a whiteout. Finish off the day with cookie decorating and a meteorology lesson. More information (December 26-30, Kidspace Museum)

57th Annual LA County Holiday Celebration

A photo posted by Grandeza Mexicana (@grandezamexicana) on Jul 12, 2015 at 6:42pm PDT



If, unlike me, you’ve miraculously finished all of your holiday shopping, consider spending Christmas Eve afternoon at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion for a multicultural music and dance fest. Admission is first come, first served, and free on top of that—expect to see acts like the Harmonic Bronze Handbell Ensemble performing a handbell piece celebrating Christmas and Hanukkah and Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company with a folklórico dance from the region of Tabasco, Mexico. More information (December 24, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion)

Die Hard/Lethal Weapon Double Feature

A photo posted by American Cinematheque (@sidgrauman) on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:48pm PST



You’ve got Christmas movies like Love Actually and Elf, and then you’ve got Christmas movies like—Die Hard. If the Hallmark Channel’s cinematic offerings have you all holiday’d out, head to the Aero in Santa Monica for this super spirited double feature. Screenings begin at 7:30 p.m. More information (December 23, Aero Theater)

Union Station Cocoa Concerts

A photo posted by Official Union Station LA (@unionstationla) on Dec 7, 2016 at 6:54pm PST



As per usual, Union Station is keeping it real with their on-site programming. Head over on Friday for one a free Cocoa Concert, where you can sip hot chocolate, decorate cookies, jump into a naughty and nice photo booth, and even take selfies with Santa, all while listening to the sounds of salsa band La Picante and the Grammy-nominated Dixieland blues band, the California Feetwarmers. Ugly Christmas sweaters are highly encouraged—someone’s ensemble will even be crowned “Downtown’s Ugliest Christmas Sweater.” More information (December 23, Union Station)