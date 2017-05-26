National Burger Day at Smorgasburg

Did you know there’s a National Day Calendar that lists every single made up holiday—some real, some fake in the best way—that we all celebrate? Check and you’ll see that May 28 is National Hamburger Day. A bunch of L.A. vendors are offering deals, but the best by far is Smorgasburg LA. Head to the food festival at ROW DTLA for three burger pop ups: Chinatown’s Burgerlords will be on hand flipping vegan burgers, Carson’s BaBoys are grilling their Filipino-American-fused Lumpia burger (Lumpia Shanghai Patty, cheese, Asian slaw, pickled onions, tomato, scallions, banana ketchup, garlic aioli, toasted Hawaiian bun, fried egg optional); and NYC’s Ramen Burger makes its glorious return. If that weren’t enough, stalwart vendors are participating, too. We highly encourage you to eat them all and then unbutton your pants, but if you can only do one, stop by The Ricans for a Puerto Rican street food sliders. More information (May 28, ROW DTLA)

La La Land in Concert

Hearing Ryan Gosling croon “City of Stars” onscreen? Good. Hearing him croon “City of Stars” while backed by an orchestra? Better. We the people of the actual City of Stars will be able to watch La La composer Justin Hurwitz conduct a 100-piece orchestra, choir, and jazz ensemble as they accompany the film with a live performance of its music. Vintage dress is encouraged—a great reason to check out one of the stores on this list—and the evening will conclude with a fireworks display. More information (May 26-27, Hollywood Bowl)

Visit LACMA for Free

LACMA usually charges its guests to ponder the art within its hallowed walls (unless you’re an L.A. County Resident, which means you can get in for free after 3 p.m. on weekdays). If you haven’t been in a minute, though, plan a visit for Memorial Day; the institution is waiving its entry fee in honor of the holiday, resident or otherwise. More information (May 29, LACMA)

Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Is there anything better than heading to Dodger Stadium, posting up with a few Dodger Dogs, and kicking back as the Boys in Blue try to bring home a win? This weekend they take on last year’s World Series champs, the Cubs. There are games all three days, but Friday’s concludes with fireworks—make the right choice. More information (May 26-28, Dodger Stadium)

One Word Weird-a-Thon

You’ve probably never noticed, but there are a lot of weird movies with single-word titles. Just because you’re oblivious, though, doesn’t mean everyone is. On Saturday, the Aero Theater is hosting an all-night movie marathon dedicated to offbeat movies whose titles are only one word: Roar (1981), Nukie (1987), R.O.T.O.R (1987), Congo (1995), Things (1989), House / Hausu (1997), and Mathilda (1978). Screenings begin at 7:30, and there will be contests, free pizza, and snaxxx throughout the evening. More information (May 27, the Aero)