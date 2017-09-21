29Rooms Is What Happens When the Museum of Ice Cream Moves to Brooklyn and Enrolls in Art School

29Rooms is the psychedelic dreamscape your Instagram feed craves

29Rooms, an interactive pop-up exhibit/experience/selfie-backdrop-extraordinaire, is coming to Los Angeles for the first time ever, and when this thing lands, you’re going to forget all about that old Museum of Ice Cream (MoIC is now, officially, so “early-to-mid 2017”).

Created by the fashion and lifestyle website Refinery29, the installation is described as “an interactive funhouse of style, culture, and technology, brought to life by a group of global artists and visionaries across mediums.” It’s literally 29 different rooms you can explore, all of them full of saturated colors, major pieces of art, and lots of things to climb on, play around in, strut through, and, like those plastic sprinkles you may recall in a distant memory, dive into. This version of 29Rooms, organized around the theme “Turn It Into Art,” is the largest they’ve ever staged.

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Refinery29

Photo courtesy of Refinery29

Organizers tell us that the exhibit’s previous stagings have garnered over 500 million social media interactions, which totally is the kind of statistic you’re going to have on hand when you produce an event like this. Let’s have no pretense about what we are all going to be doing once we get inside. Instagram is a competition and the stakes are high. (I mean, have you even seen Ingrid Goes West?)

Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Refinery29

Photo courtesy of Refinery29

We cannot let you miss out on this whole… situation, so we suggest you buy tickets immediately. 29Rooms runs December 7 to 10, with multiple sessions each day. There are two ticket tiers. General Admission costs $19 and gets you a three-hour session in the space, starting at 11 a.m. or 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday, or Saturday, or 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Sunday. For the L.A. run, they’ve also added a new, adults-only experience called “29Rooms After Dark,” which will run you $85, but includes a less-crowded experience, cocktails, bites, live performances, dancing, and an opportunity to tour the installation with members of the creative team that brought it to life. After Dark starts at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. It all goes down at ROW DTLA (777 S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021).

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Refinery29

