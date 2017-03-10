16 Stunning Photos of the Wildflower “Super Bloom” Happening in California’s Deserts
So super! So bloomy!
Thanks to some much-needed rainfall in the past few months, California’s dry-as-a-bone deserts are experiencing what’s known as a super bloom, which is exactly what it sounds like: flowers, and a lot of them.
An uptick in precipitation has caused the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park to erupt in an unprecedented number of bright, beautiful wildflowers, which hasn’t happened in over ten years, according to National Geographic. The blossoms are gorgeous, but they won’t last long—super bloom season is set to peak mid-March and last through the end of the month. Get a look at the flowers that have already cropped up below, then pay a visit to get photos of your own.