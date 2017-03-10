16 Stunning Photos of the Wildflower “Super Bloom” Happening in California’s Deserts

So super! So bloomy!

Thanks to some much-needed rainfall in the past few months, California’s dry-as-a-bone deserts are experiencing what’s known as a super bloom, which is exactly what it sounds like: flowers, and a lot of them.

An uptick in precipitation has caused the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park to erupt in an unprecedented number of bright, beautiful wildflowers, which hasn’t happened in over ten years, according to National Geographic. The blossoms are gorgeous, but they won’t last long—super bloom season is set to peak mid-March and last through the end of the month. Get a look at the flowers that have already cropped up below, then pay a visit to get photos of your own.

A post shared by Parks Project (@parksproject) on Mar 10, 2017 at 5:43pm PST

A post shared by Anza-Borrego Foundation (@anzaborrego) on Mar 9, 2017 at 1:44pm PST

A post shared by Kevin (@slworking) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:26pm PST

A post shared by Shoestring Adventures (@shoestringadventures) on Mar 10, 2017 at 7:11pm PST

A post shared by @zandtrick on Mar 8, 2017 at 7:06am PST

A post shared by Stephen (@stephenjams) on Mar 10, 2017 at 11:31am PST

A post shared by Bobby (@adventurebobby) on Mar 10, 2017 at 7:15pm PST

A post shared by S H A I N A R A E (@shayraeofsunshine) on Mar 10, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

A post shared by Kat DeCola (@katdecola) on Mar 10, 2017 at 4:06pm PST

A post shared by Anna Petrosky (@alpetros) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:31am PST

A post shared by shalonavm (@shalonavm) on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:52am PST

A post shared by J and S, and Hudson Dog! (@we_lexplore) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:39pm PST

A post shared by Wendy Adaya (@wenadaya) on Mar 9, 2017 at 4:23pm PST

A post shared by Christine Kaatz (@leeleekaatz) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:01am PST

A post shared by J and S, and Hudson Dog! (@we_lexplore) on Mar 9, 2017 at 8:01am PST