The 100 L.A. Things Every Angeleno Should Do at Least Once

How many of these have you done?

LEVEL 1: DUH

1. Venice Beach

Because there is the possibility of literally anything happening

2. Disneyland

Always worth the 11-hour drive to Orange County

3. Sunset Strip

Hit a bunch of bars, ideally while you’re in your 20s, and get pizza at the Rainbow

4. Hollywood Forever Cemetery Movie

Bring a blanket and a whole Trader Joe’s worth of wine and cheese because no one ever brought too much wine and cheese to an outdoor movie

5. Drive Mulholland

In a convertible, top down, listening to Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’”

6. Ride the Santa Monica and Venice Bike Path

Best bike path in the world

My turn on the bike #santamonicabeach #ridingabike #sunsetbikeride #santamonicapier #californialove A photo posted by @cheekee12 on Mar 15, 2014 at 7:08pm PDT

7. Dim sum in the San Gabriel Valley

Not going to recommend one restaurant—try all of them

8. Karaoke at Sardo’s

George Michael’s “Careless Whisper” isn’t going to drunkenly sing itself

9. Go window shopping on Rodeo Drive

Because everyone needs a $200 pen

10. Spill chili on your shirt after midnight while leaning on a rail to eat at the original Tommy’s on Rampart

You don’t have to spill the chili, but it adds to the experience

11. See a Broadway show at Pantages

Hamilton will be here soon—deep breath

12. Philippe’s

Home of the original French-dipped sandwich (maybe) and old-timey phone booths that you will need to explain to the youngs (or have explained to you, if you’re one of the youngs)

13. Play miniature golf in the exact same place as the Karate Kid

It’s called Golf N Stuff in Norwalk

14. Rose Bowl Flea Market

If you’re the type who gets excited about a good flea market, it’s a flea market worth getting excited about

15. Take the ferry to Catalina for free on your birthday

But you can’t just show up and say, “Hey it’s my birthday.” Have to arrange it in advance.

16. Hear Dudamel conduct the LA Phil at the Walt Disney Concert Hall

He’s the guy on the billboards with the hair, and he conducts a mean orchestra

17. Go to an AFI Fest premiere

Because you love movies, and this is for people who love movies



18. Get a steak and martini at Musso and Frank

This old Hollywood restaurant has never, ever changed and God willing it never will



Our famous Martini! #mussoandfrankgrill #mussoandfrank #martini #losangeles A photo posted by Musso & Frank Grill (@mussoandfrankgrill) on Dec 7, 2016 at 6:36pm PST

19. Spend an evening at the Magic Castle

You’ll need an invitation, so befriend a magic nerd (that’s a nerd who’s into magic, not a nerd who has magical qualities, although, yeah, both probably work, so either one)

20. Track down a Kogi Truck (or just go to Kogi Taqueria)

Order at least one spicy pork taco, but preferably many more—like, an embarrassing amount

21. Take the 710 somewhere

No one except commercial truckers knows where it goes—adventure awaits



22. Upright Citizens Brigade

See “Put Your Hands Together” or “Assscat”

23. Shop for produce at the Santa Monica Farmers Market

Come for the fresh food, stay for the opportunity to dis large-scale commercial food manufacturing

24. Attend the Golden Globes

Volunteer, be a seat filler, write a hit TV show–whatever it takes

25. Roll with it when a tourist thinks you’re someone famous

Don’t rob them of this moment they came all the way here for. They need this.

26. Volleyball at Will Rogers beach

In your head it will feel like the scene from “Top Gun,” but it won’t actually look like that to anyone. Don’t let that stop you.

27. Leave Marilyn Monroe flowers at her crypt in Westwood Village Memorial Park

You can also pay your respects to Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, Dean Martin, Natalie Wood, Truman Capote, Farrah Fawcett, and Roy Orbison



28. Get drinks at the Dresden

It is your civic duty to go see Marty and Elayne

29. Watch a silent film and hear the Mighty Wurlitzer Pipe Organ at Old Town Music Hall

Charming, and probably the most accurately named building in the city

30. Hike Runyon

There are so many great hikes in LA. This list could just be hikes. Oh, we already did that list. Twice.

31. See a planetarium show at the Griffith Observatory

Recommended: Centered in the Universe

32. Picnic on the lawn at the Getty

See some art, take in the city view, go back again with visitors from out of town because they will also like it

33. Decline an invitation to go to something in Los Feliz

Becomes a reflex after a while



34. Spend a long day at L.A.’s Central Library

An underrated civic treasure

35. See a movie in the lavish main theater at the Chinese Theater

If the movie is good, there will be clapping because that’s how we do

36. Tailgate at the Coliseum for a USC game

So much beer and grilled meats—why the hell did any of us leave college?

37. Eat one meal at Providence

This whole list could be restaurants because we live in the best food city in the world but we have an entire food section for that

38. Be on a taping of The Price is Right

Lots of shows tape here (Kimmel is fun, too), but TPIR is the one that got us through every sick day from school, and that’s important

39. Hang out in Old Town Pasadena

Will make you want to move to Pasadena tomorrow

40. Own a pair of Vans slip-ons

Because they’re L.A. in casual shoe form

41. Avoid James Woods

Hang out anywhere long enough and you’ll get your chance

42. See a movie in Dolby Atmos at Burbank Cinema 16

The sound experience is whoa

43. Soak the night away at a Korean Spa

Go to Wi Spa, then go karaoke—or go before you karaoke. Just go whenever, it’s great.

44. Eat a bacon-wrapped hot dog (aka Danger Dog) after 2 a.m.

Or after a show at the Bowl, or a game at Staples, or any chance you get. Never say no to a Danger Dog.

45. Shop in Santee Alley

150 stores in two blocks, plus the opportunity to haggle

46. Play Pokémon Go on the Santa Monica Pier in the wee hours of the morning

A surprisingly communal experience that will restore your faith in both mobile gaming and humanity

47. Get on one of those shuttles that shuttles people to parties in the Hollywood Hills

You’ll have to talk your way on, unless you can get on the invite list to one of these parties, which someone you know knows how to do

48. Peruse the Last Bookstore

2,000-square-feet of books you can touch with your hands like in the olden days!

49. See an obscure movie at the Cinefamily

Its curation is excellent and/or totally bizarre

50. Celebstalk at the Chateau Marmont

Don’t feel weird—if they’re going to the Chateau they don’t mind being seen

51. Feast on fettuccine carbonara and live singing at Miceli’s

You know how every TV show and movie now has earnest young people singing? Miceli’s was way ahead on that one

