The 100 L.A. Things Every Angeleno Should Do at Least Once

How many of these have you done?

LEVEL 1: DUH

1. Venice Beach  
Because there is the possibility of literally anything happening

2. Disneyland  
Always worth the 11-hour drive to Orange County

3. Sunset Strip
Hit a bunch of bars, ideally while you’re in your 20s, and get pizza at the Rainbow

4. Hollywood Forever Cemetery Movie
Bring a blanket and a whole Trader Joe’s worth of wine and cheese because no one ever brought too much wine and cheese to an outdoor movie

5. Drive Mulholland
In a convertible, top down, listening to Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’”

6. Ride the Santa Monica and Venice Bike Path
Best bike path in the world

7. Dim sum in the San Gabriel Valley
Not going to recommend one restaurant—try all of them

8. Karaoke at Sardo’s
George Michael’s “Careless Whisper” isn’t going to drunkenly sing itself

9. Go window shopping on Rodeo Drive
Because everyone needs a $200 pen

10. Spill chili on your shirt after midnight while leaning on a rail to eat at the original Tommy’s on Rampart
You don’t have to spill the chili, but it adds to the experience

11. See a Broadway show at Pantages
Hamilton will be here soondeep breath

12. Philippe’s
Home of the original French-dipped sandwich (maybe) and old-timey phone booths that you will need to explain to the youngs (or have explained to you, if you’re one of the youngs)

13. Play miniature golf in the exact same place as the Karate Kid 
It’s called Golf N Stuff in Norwalk

14. Rose Bowl Flea Market
If you’re the type who gets excited about a good flea market, it’s a flea market worth getting excited about

15. Take the ferry to Catalina for free on your birthday
But you can’t just show up and say, “Hey it’s my birthday.” Have to arrange it in advance.

16. Hear Dudamel conduct the LA Phil at the Walt Disney Concert Hall
He’s the guy on the billboards with the hair, and he conducts a mean orchestra

17. Go to an AFI Fest premiere
Because you love movies, and this is for people who love movies

18. Get a steak and martini at Musso and Frank
This old Hollywood restaurant has never, ever changed and God willing it never will

Our famous Martini! #mussoandfrankgrill #mussoandfrank #martini #losangeles

A photo posted by Musso & Frank Grill (@mussoandfrankgrill) on

19. Spend an evening at the Magic Castle
You’ll need an invitation, so befriend a magic nerd (that’s a nerd who’s into magic, not a nerd who has magical qualities, although, yeah, both probably work, so either one) 

20. Track down a Kogi Truck (or just go to Kogi Taqueria)
Order at least one spicy pork taco, but preferably many more—like, an embarrassing amount

21. Take the 710 somewhere
No one except commercial truckers knows where it goes—adventure awaits

22. Upright Citizens Brigade
See “Put Your Hands Together” or “Assscat”

23. Shop for produce at the Santa Monica Farmers Market
Come for the fresh food, stay for the opportunity to dis large-scale commercial food manufacturing

24. Attend the Golden Globes
Volunteer, be a seat filler, write a hit TV show–whatever it takes

25. Roll with it when a tourist thinks you’re someone famous
Don’t rob them of this moment they came all the way here for. They need this.

26. Volleyball at Will Rogers beach
In your head it will feel like the scene from “Top Gun,” but it won’t actually look like that to anyone. Don’t let that stop you.

27. Leave Marilyn Monroe flowers at her crypt in Westwood Village Memorial Park
You can also pay your respects to Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, Dean Martin, Natalie Wood, Truman Capote, Farrah Fawcett, and Roy Orbison

28. Get drinks at the Dresden
It is your civic duty to go see Marty and Elayne

29. Watch a silent film and hear the Mighty Wurlitzer Pipe Organ at Old Town Music Hall
Charming, and probably the most accurately named building in the city

30. Hike Runyon
There are so many great hikes in LA. This list could just be hikes. Oh, we already did that list. Twice

31. See a planetarium show at the Griffith Observatory
Recommended: Centered in the Universe

32. Picnic on the lawn at the Getty
See some art, take in the city view, go back again with visitors from out of town because they will also like it

33. Decline an invitation to go to something in Los Feliz
Becomes a reflex after a while

34. Spend a long day at L.A.’s Central Library
An underrated civic treasure

35. See a movie in the lavish main theater at the Chinese Theater
If the movie is good, there will be clapping because that’s how we do

36. Tailgate at the Coliseum for a USC game
So much beer and grilled meats—why the hell did any of us leave college?

37. Eat one meal at Providence
This whole list could be restaurants because we live in the best food city in the world but we have an entire food section for that

38. Be on a taping of The Price is Right
Lots of shows tape here (Kimmel is fun, too), but TPIR is the one that got us through every sick day from school, and that’s important

39. Hang out in Old Town Pasadena
Will make you want to move to Pasadena tomorrow

40. Own a pair of Vans slip-ons
Because they’re L.A. in casual shoe form

41. Avoid James Woods
Hang out anywhere long enough and you’ll get your chance

42. See a movie in Dolby Atmos at Burbank Cinema 16
The sound experience is whoa

43. Soak the night away at a Korean Spa
Go to Wi Spa, then go karaoke—or go before you karaoke. Just go whenever, it’s great.

44. Eat a bacon-wrapped hot dog (aka Danger Dog) after 2 a.m.
Or after a show at the Bowl, or a game at Staples, or any chance you get. Never say no to a Danger Dog.

45. Shop in Santee Alley
150 stores in two blocks, plus the opportunity to haggle

46. Play Pokémon Go on the Santa Monica Pier in the wee hours of the morning
A surprisingly communal experience that will restore your faith in both mobile gaming and humanity  

47. Get on one of those shuttles that shuttles people to parties in the Hollywood Hills
You’ll have to talk your way on, unless you can get on the invite list to one of these parties, which someone you know knows how to do

48. Peruse the Last Bookstore
2,000-square-feet of books you can touch with your hands like in the olden days!

49. See an obscure movie at the Cinefamily
Its curation is excellent and/or totally bizarre

50. Celebstalk at the Chateau Marmont
Don’t feel weird—if they’re going to the Chateau they don’t mind being seen 

51. Feast on fettuccine carbonara and live singing at Miceli’s
You know how every TV show and movie now has earnest young people singing? Miceli’s was way ahead on that one

  • Thomas K Nagano

    Walk in the Los Angeles River.

  • RockyLanding

    101. 4AM breakfast at The Pantry
    102. Lunch at the San Antonio Winery, downtown.
    103. Watch a true Cinemascope movie on the last cinemascope screen in the country at the Cinerama Dome.
    104. Shop for music at Amoeba.
    105. Evening ride on the Ferris Wheel at the Santa Monica Pier.

  • Bob Marlowe

    # Convince the nice lady to let you go to take you to the deserted top floor of the Park Plaza
    # Convince the nice lady to show you the Biltmore’s Presidential Suite
    # Take “Empty Mansions” authors Paul Dedman and Paul Clark Newell, Jr. on a Clark Family tour of Hollywood Forever
    # Sit next to Fernando Valenzuela’s wife at Dodger Stadium while Fernando is pitching
    # Eat breakfast in Eddie Albert’s kitchen without him knowing it
    # Shake hands with Rudy Vallee
    # Help Karl Malden find a deceased relative
    # Give Karie Bible a tour of Hollywood Forever
    # Visit Marilyn Monroe’s orphanage
    and other stuff like that…

    • It’s Bob’s world, we’re all just living in it.

  • Jon R

    Go to an underground supper club (e.g., Wolvesmouth)

    • This is a great suggestion. Have not done it myself. Thanks for adding this.

  • Dan

    See a free concert at Amoeba Music.
    See a free concert on the Santa Monica Pier.
    Go to the Brewery Artwalk.
    Go to the DTLA Artwalk.
    Do a Taco crawl.
    Do a subway bar crawl.
    Go to the Day of the Dead celebration at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

  • Go to LAX for the next flight to New York, and never return.

  • Chris Davis

    Take Dearly Departed Tours and spend a couple of hours riding around town seeing locations where Hollywood deaths and scandals happened.

    • Another good one. This list could be 1,000 things long.

  • Bugsnuffer

    This is a decent list but a ton of stuff missing:

    1. go to lunch in Koreatown, repeat at least 20x, for BBQ at The Corner Store, or Soo Won Galbi, or a million other great places.
    2. get dumplings, Korean ones in Koreatown, Shanghai style in San Gabriel Valley
    3. get a drink at the Bonaventure where the lounge turns around atop the building
    4. hike some of the stairs that are public all over the city, some in Pasadena, Eagle Rock, Silver Lake
    5. go to Little India and get the Thali combo at Jay Bharat: one of the best Indian places on earth

  • Gloria Gwynne

    1. Salsa dance at the central plaza of el Pueblo. Then eat freshly made tortillas, drink a margarita, and contemplate the Los Angeles river as a water source to build a city around.
    2. Loiter in the train station while talking like a detective
    3. Visit the Frank Romero mural inside of the Ronald Wilson Reagan building. Pat the animal statues and Ronnie on your way out.
    4. The globe room at Los Angeles Times.
    5. Buy groceries at Grand Central Market.
    6. Ride horses in Griffith Park.
    7. See Mariachis in Boyle Heights.

    • “Loiter in the train station while talking like a detective.” BRB, I want to do this right now.

  • Zested

    I predict that some entrepreneurial type will soon start a “La La Land” tour, in which fans of the movie can follow the characters’ journey through Los Angeles (which includes quite a few of these places and activities). Like the film itself, this tour will leave them feeling pleased yet vaguely disappointed.

  • Tommy Byrne

    lets
    not forget a visit to Amoeba Music (while its still there), a visit to
    the Getty Villa, a visit to the Norton Simon, A round of golf at Rancho
    Park and Griffith Park, Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner, The Autry Museum of
    the American West, how about the Scots Festival at the Queen Mary (and a
    visit to the old ship while you’re at it), and its always fun at the LA
    County Fair…

    • These are all great suggestions. Thanks for sharing them. Huge fan of the fair myself.

  • buzzdixon

    Go west of Bel Aire Pres on Mulholland to the lookout point and watch the sun set on the San Fernando Valley and millions of lights come one

  • jesstifer42

    Determine which stand has the best taquitos on Olvera Street.
    See pig races at the County Fair; receive free bacon.
    Celebrate Mardi Gras with Gumbo Pot food at Farmer’s Market.
    Halloween at El Coyote, because Tim Burton might be there.
    Check out the Oscar nominated costumes at FIDM, for free!
    Spend a day at Santa Anita.

  • Michael

    Picnic and Polo at Will Roger’s – See a polo match while having a picnic lunch during the summer. Maybe a hike after to work off dessert
    Go to a gallery opening and acquire a piece of art
    Be a background actor in a tv show or film
    Don’t just stroll through the Huntington Gardens, enjoy tea at the tea-house
    Write a screenplay. Because it’s LaLaLand. And everyone has a story to tell.
    Eat at one restaurant from each of at least 30 different countries and make sure you hit every continent. Because you can eat your way around the world in 80 days without ever leaving this city.
    Hold a conversation through an earthquake without reacting or skipping a beat. Because as Buzzfeed showed us, earthquakes aren’t scary. Rain is.
    Watch a meteor shower (the Perseid’s are great) from the middle of Topanga Canyon. Even though you’re in the city, you’re not and it is dark enough.
    Drive along PCH in a convertible. With the top down, of course.

  • Dan Cavanaugh

    Bring your lunch to the Blue Ribbon Garden on top of the Disney Concert Hall in DTLA.

  • elffkat

    Walk the labyrinth at Glendale Forest Lawn
    See the Christmas lights at the Balian house
    Walk Ferndell
    Decorate a Rose Parade float

  • Anastacia Mortimer

    Go Whale Watching off Balboa Island
    See the Seal Sanctuary in Carpinteria
    Avocado Festival in Carpinteria
    Strawberry Festival in Oxnard
    Buy produce from the farmers off Kanan Road
    Hike Point Dume and then go to the Beach in Malibu
    Go line dancing at the Cowboy Palace in Chatsworth
    Visit the Will Rogers house in Pacific Palisades

  • JEA

    Take the Metro anywhere….

  • Joe J

    Get hammered and throw up in an alley on Cahuenga

  • William Noetling

    Shopping in Little Tokyo downtown/Chinatown and or Olvera Street
    Go to an opening in Downtown’s arts district
    Go to an LA Kings Game at Staples Center
    Ice Skate outdoors during the “winter” aka Not-summer
    Walk up the California Incline
    Drive Pacific Coast Highway from Santa Monica until Malibu ends.

